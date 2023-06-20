HCA Healthcare Intentionally Overcharged Patients, Lawsuit Alleges

Two whistleblowers said medically unnecessary trauma alerts and added tests are part of the problem, Asheville Watchdog reports. Meanwhile, among other news, concerns over health insurer Friday Health Plans are reported by the Colorado Sun.

Asheville Watchdog: Lawsuit: HCA Healthcare Overcharged Mission Patients

Two long-time emergency room doctors have blown the whistle on what they say is fraudulent overcharging by HCA Healthcare, which owns Mission Health, and its medical staffing company, TeamHealth, according to a recently unsealed lawsuit filed last year. HCA Healthcare and TeamHealth have intentionally run up patient costs with medically unnecessary trauma alerts and added tests, such as CT scans, extra blood samples and X-rays, according to the complaint from Allen Lalor and Scott Ramming. Both have served for more than two decades as emergency physicians in Mission Hospital in Asheville and its regional affiliates. (Durr and Jones, 6/19)

The Colorado Sun: Colorado Is Taking A Gamble With Failing Insurer Friday Health Plans

Colorado regulators are taking a gamble that a failing health insurance company will fail less quickly here than in other parts of the country. The concern is over Friday Health Plans, the start-uppy, for-profit insurer that aimed to use technology to operate in leaner, more consumer-friendly ways. To industry analysts, these kinds of companies are known as “insurtechs.” (Ingold, 6/20)

Modern Healthcare: Sanford-Fairview Merger In Jeopardy Due To New Minnesota Law

Minnesota lawmakers haven't been shy about their concerns over the proposed merger between Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health, most recently crafting a new law that could doom the $14 billion deal. (Hudson and Kacik, 6/19)

The Press-Enterprise: VA Tolerates Hostile Work Environment At Hospital, Congressman Says

Several VA Loma Linda Healthcare System whistleblowers have come forward with new allegations of retaliation, harassment and hostile working conditions amid a widening investigation by the House Veterans Affairs Committee, according to a lawmaker. On Friday, committee member U.S. Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Hesperia, met behind closed doors with VA Loma Linda’s interim director Bryan Arnette, and other officials to discuss the whistleblower complaints and map out needed changes. (Schwebke, 6/18)

USA Today: Why Nursing Home Residents May Not Be Reporting Abuse, Neglect: Report

Fear of retaliation from staff is a major barrier to nursing home residents asking for their needs or complaining of abuse or neglect, a new survey found. The survey by the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a nonprofit organization that advocates for residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, examined 100 complaints by nursing home residents across the country. (Hassanein, 6/16)

Modern Healthcare: Virtual Nursing Boosts Workforce, Closes Gaps

More health systems are developing virtual nursing teams to augment their workforce and close care gaps. Nurses in remote positions tend to take on many administrative responsibilities, freeing up their in-person colleagues to provide hands-on care and spend more time with patients. Health systems are experimenting to determine which technology solutions and workflows are most effective, while unions raise concerns about patient safety and push for in-person hiring instead. (Devereaux, 6/19)

The Boston Globe: Unanswered Questions About Stolen Body Parts Eroding Public Faith In Harvard, Crisis PR Experts Say

Harvard Medical School has gone largely silent as it confronts an unfolding body parts scandal, leaving critical questions unanswered and potentially allowing more fear and distrust to seep in, according to experts in crisis communications. (Lazar and Freyer, 6/19)

Axios: Hospitals Could Be One Cyberattack Away From Closure

Cyberattacks against hospitals are taking a toll beyond patient safety and privacy: they're threatening to put the most financially vulnerable facilities out of business entirely. The costs of recovering from a 2021 ransomware attack were too much for St. Margaret's Health in Spring Valley, Illinois, which is closing today. (Reed, 6/16)

The Boston Globe: Harvard Pilgrim Data Breach Affected Millions, Yet Insurer Struggled To Contact Many Potential Victims For Months

A ransomware attack and subsequent data breach at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care in April affected over 2.5 million members, but the system outage caused by the ransomware attack has prevented the insurer from directly informing many of the potential victims, because the insurer could not access their contact information. (Bartlett, 6/18)

