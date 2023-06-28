Health Emergencies Spike In Texas And Other States Under Extreme Heat Dome

Texas reports increased emergency room visits and EMS calls, as the Southwest experienced a prolonged heat wave. Parts of the state are expected to hit highs that are 99% hotter than the rest of the globe. Parts of California are also forecasted to reach "major heat risk" levels, as well.

ABC News: ER Visits And EMS Calls For Heat-Related Emergencies Are Up, As Texas Battles Extreme Heat: CDC

Emergency room visits in Texas have increased from the same time last year, as the state battles extreme heat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the week of June 18 to June 24, the region averaged 837 heat-related visits per 100,000 emergency department visits compared to 639 visits per 100,000 emergency department visits during the same period in 2022, CDC data shows. (Grant, 6/28)

Dallas Morning News: Texas May Reach Temperatures Hotter Than 99% Of The World As Dangerous Heat Wave Persists

Large swaths of Texas are forecast to be hotter than 99% of the world Wednesday with Dallas’ stretch of scorching hot days expected to reach a peak of 107 degrees, according to meteorologists. The heat index value, which measures what it feels like outside based on air temperature and humidity, for Dallas could be as high as 115, according to KXAS-TV (NBC5). (Ferguson, 6/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Expects ‘Major Heat Risk’ In Some Areas. Here's Where

The cool weather pattern in the inland valleys of the Bay Area comes to a close this week as a warm ridge of high pressure is forecast to start raising above-average temperatures across California on Wednesday and Thursday. This shakeup in the weather pattern could translate into an elevated heat risk in parts of the Bay Area this week. (Diaz, 6/27)

CNN: How To Stay Healthy In Hot Weather

Over 50 million people in the southern United States will be under oppressive heat conditions this week. The temperature is expected to climb over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, or 37.8 degrees Celsius, for several days. The heat index, which takes into account air temperature and humidity and is colloquially known as the “feels like” temperature, could soar to over 125 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 51.6 degrees Celsius. As the temperatures rise, there are health concerns associated with extreme heat, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Who is most vulnerable, and what steps can people take if a heat wave is expected in their area? Are there specific precautions that the elderly and families with young children should take? And how can everyone prepare for hot weather events outdoors? (Hetter, 6/28)

And more on the malaria cases in the U.S. —

CNN: Are The US Malaria Cases In Florida And Texas A Cause For Concern? Our Medical Analyst Explains

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert this week to clinicians that there are locally acquired cases of malaria in Florida and Texas, with four cases identified in Florida and one in Texas over the past two months. While thousands of Americans become sickened by malaria every year, the vast majority of cases are acquired outside of the United States. These cases represent the first time that malaria has been transmitted within the US in 20 years, according to the CDC. (Hetter, 6/27)

Axios: The Rise In Mosquito-Spread Malaria Explained

Malaria spread by mosquitos has been detected in the U.S. for the first time in two decades. The big picture: While there's concern over a potential rise in cases amid increased summer travel, the risk of contracting malaria in the U.S. remains extremely low. (Habeshian, 6/27)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription