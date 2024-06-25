Health Providers Must Allow EHR Access Or Face Consequences: HHS
A final rule from the Health and Human Services Department aims at discouraging "information blocking," where providers bar authorized users from electronic health records. Separately, inconsistencies in EHR symptom data fields are highlighted.
Modern Healthcare:
EHR Information Blocking Rule Finalized By HHS
Healthcare providers that prevent authorized users from accessing electronic health records data face new consequences under a final rule the Health and Human Services Department published Monday. The regulation to discourage so-called information blocking emerged from the 21st Century Cures Act of 2016 and applies to providers including hospitals, physicians and accountable care organizations. (Early, 6/24)
American Medical Association:
Patients Report Symptoms, But They Are Hard To Find In The EHR
Because EHRs lack structured fields for symptom data, they are often not recorded in a consistent or shareable manner. (Robeznieks, 6/18)
Fierce Healthcare:
PatchRx Brings Medication Adherence Data To Virtual Care Hubs
Remote therapeutic monitoring company PatchRx can now integrate its medication adherence insights into existing care management platforms through PatchRx Connect. It aims to eventually do so with electronic medical records, but fees and bureaucracy can make the path to integration thorny for new technologies. (Beavins, 6/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Oracle Launches Generative AI-Powered Clinical Documentation Tool
Oracle Health is rolling out an artificial intelligence clinical documentation tool for its ambulatory customers, the electronic health record company said Monday. Oracle said the tool will transcribe patient-clinician conversations and create draft notes within the EHR. The company had 13 of its ambulatory clinic customers test the tool beginning in October 2023, a month after it was first announced at its user conference. It is available for primary care, internal medicine and family medicine clinics. (Turner, 6/24)
Also —
Stat:
AliveCor Gets FDA Nod For 12-Lead, AI-Powered ECG Machine
AliveCor has spent years battling with Apple over the market for consumer heart monitoring technology. Now it’s hoping to make its imprint on professional health care with its new device, which recently received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration. (Aguilar, 6/25)
Neuroscience News:
First Child Brain Implant For Epilepsy Appears Successful
A groundbreaking implantable device has significantly reduced the frequency and severity of seizures in children with severe epilepsy, according to a new UK clinical trial. The rechargeable device, attached to the skull, delivers constant electrical stimulation to the brain, allowing patients like Oran to experience dramatic improvements in quality of life. (6/24)