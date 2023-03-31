Health Tech In Focus At ViVE Event; Google, Salesforce Invest In ER Startup
Modern Healthcare sums up news from the second week of the ViVE conference, where hot topics include AI systems like ChatGPT and data privacy and their impact on health care. Separately, Google and Salesforce have injected venture capital funds for a company called Florence, aimed at hospital emergency rooms.
ViVE 2023: 5 Takeaways On ChatGPT, Data Privacy And More
Digital health companies and investors flocked to Nashville, Tennessee, this week for the second annual ViVE conference. Hot topics among the crowd of 7,500 included worries about being "creepy," the economy and whether ChatGPT is as good as its buildup. Here were five takeaways. (Perna, 3/30)
Google, Salesforce Ventures Back ER Startup For $20M
Venture capital funds from Google and Salesforce led the seed investment round for newly-launched startup Florence, a software company aimed at hospital emergency rooms. (Turner, 3/30)
CVS-Oak Street Health Deal Clears DOJ, FTC Antitrust Hurdles
The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission allowed the antitrust waiting period to lapse on Monday without taking action to prevent the two companies from combining, Chicago-based primary care provider Oak Street reported in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday. That doesn't prevent those regulators from taking action at a later time, but it does clear the way for the deal to advance. CVS Health and Oak Street submitted the required paperwork to the Justice Department and the FTC on Friday, Oak Street informed the SEC. (Berryman, 3/30)
Illinois Medicare Fraud Case Results In $25M Fine For Healthcare Exec
A federal judge has ordered the former owner of a Matteson, Illinois home-visiting-physician company to pay more than $25 million in damages and penalties for more than 4,000 violations of the False Claims Act. (Asplund, 3/30)
Readers And Tweeters Are Horrified By Harm Tied To Dental Device
KHN gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (3/31)