HHS Aims To Take Union Rights From Thousands Of Federal Health Workers
Meanwhile, 10,000 VA employees are resigning in September. Also, a Wall Street Journal analysis finds that scientists are scrubbing words like “diverse” and “disparities” from federal grant renewals.
AP:
HHS Moves To Strip Thousands Of Federal Health Workers Of Union Rights
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has moved to strip thousands of federal health agency employees of their collective bargaining rights, according to a union that called the effort illegal. HHS officials confirmed Friday that the department is ending its recognition of unions for a number of employees, and are reclaiming office space and equipment that had been used for union activities. It’s the latest move by the Trump administration to put an end to collective bargaining with unions that represent federal employees. (Stobbe, 8/22)
The War Horse:
Exodus At VA: 10,000 Employees Are Resigning In September. Here’s The List
It’s been six months since a now-infamous email presented millions of federal workers with a pivotal decision: They could reply “resign” to give up their job and receive full pay and benefits through the end of September. Or they could stay in their positions and hope they didn’t get laid off in the ensuing chaotic months of the second Trump administration. (Frankel, Rohan and Hansen-Dewar, 8/25)
The Wall Street Journal:
The Words Scientists Are Changing To Scrub Diversity From Research Grants
Scientists are removing words like “diverse” and “disparities” from hundreds of federal grant renewals to avoid getting flagged in the Trump administration’s focus on eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programs, a Wall Street Journal analysis shows. At least 600 research projects funded by the National Institutes of Health have been modified in the fiscal year starting in October to remove terms associated with diversity, equity and inclusion, the Journal analysis found. Nearly all of those projects were multiyear grants that had already been approved but were up for routine annual reviews. The modified grants were worth $480 million this cycle. (Randazzo, Ostroff and Shifflett, 8/23)
In news from the FTC —
KFF Health News:
FTC Has Long Said Products Must Back Up Health Claims. A MAHA Lawsuit Would Upend That
Don’t get Nathan Jones started on xylitol, the active ingredient in his chewing gum, nasal spray, and other products. He’ll talk your ear off about its wondrous powers against tooth decay, as well as its potential to fight covid, heart disease, Alzheimer’s — you name it. For now, Jones, the founder of Xlear, can’t make those claims in his company’s advertising. But if the lawsuit his company brought against the Federal Trade Commission succeeds, he’ll likely be able to say anything he wants. (Allen, 8/25)