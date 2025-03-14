HHS Girds For More Budget Cuts, Staff Reductions, Revised Policy Priorities

The Trump administration is planning sweeping changes in its effort to shrink the federal government, Politico reports. Disclosure of possible changes at the Department of Health and Human Services comes as separate federal judges ruled the Office of Personnel Management lacked legal authority to direct mass firings across government agencies.

Politico: HHS Braces For A Reorganization

The Trump administration is readying to slash the Department of Health and Human Services workforce again, according to seven people familiar with the plans who were granted anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the changes. The announcement could come soon, three of the people said. (Reader, Cirruzzo and Cancryn, 3/13)

The Washington Post: Judges Tell Trump Officials To Offer Fired Workers Their Jobs Back

Two federal judges on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to immediately offer jobs back to thousands of fired probationary workers as they imposed separate, broad roadblocks on the administration’s efforts. The rulings — in Maryland and California — mark the most significant challenge so far to Trump’s campaign to shrink and reshape the sprawling, 2.3-million-person bureaucracy. (Rizzo and Mettler, 3/13)

The Baltimore Sun: Johns Hopkins To Slash Nearly 2,000 Jobs After Losing $800 Million In Federal Grants

More than 2,000 positions related to global health are being cut from the Johns Hopkins University after the Baltimore institution saw $800 million in federal grants disappear, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday. Hopkins’ medical school; the Bloomberg School of Public Health, including its Center for Communication Programs; and JHPIEGO, the university’s health initiative that focuses on global public health, will be affected by the cuts. USAID was the main funder for both JHPIEGO and CCP. (3/13)

MedPage Today: NCI-Designated Cancer Centers Worry About Their Future

These are uncertain times for National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers. Some have had their site visits for grant renewals cancelled -- only to have them rescheduled to virtual visits. Others are still awaiting the release of funding, even after having their renewals rubber-stamped for approval. On top of that, the advisory councils that make final funding decisions had been cancelled and still have not been rescheduled, several sources close to the matter told MedPage Today. (Fiore, 3/13)

Roll Call: Fears Grow About Plan To Cut Pentagon Medical Research Fund

A legislative proposal to cut in half a Pentagon-funded medical research account, subtracting hundreds of millions of dollars in this fiscal year alone, would jeopardize the fight against deadly diseases, experts said this week. (Donnelly, 3/13)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘What The Health?’: The Cutting Continues

The Trump administration’s efforts to downsize the federal government continue, with both personnel and programs being cut at the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Social Security Administration. Meanwhile, the fight over cuts to the Medicaid program for those with low incomes heats up, as Republicans worry that more of their voters than ever before are Medicaid beneficiaries. (Rovner, 3/13)

In news from Capitol Hill —

ABC News: Schumer Announces He'll Vote To Keep Government Open, Likely Avoiding Shutdown

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday night that he plans to vote to keep the government open, signaling that there will almost certainly be enough Democratic votes to advance a House GOP funding bill before a shutdown deadline at the end of the day Friday. In remarks on the Senate floor, Schumer conceded a government shutdown is the worse outcome. "I believe allowing Donald Trump to take even much more power in a government shutdown is a far worse option," he said. (Parkinson, Peller, Pecorin and Scott, 3/13)

KFF Health News: Can House Republicans Cut $880 Billion Without Slashing Medicaid? It’s Likely Impossible

The prospect of deep Medicaid cuts has become a flashpoint in Congress, with leaders of both parties accusing their counterparts of lying. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Feb. 27 that a Republican budget measure would “set in motion the largest cut to Medicaid in American history,” and that Republicans are hiding the consequences. (Czopek and Sherman, 3/13)

Modern Healthcare: Medicaid Cuts Would Cost Hospitals $32B In 2026: Urban Institute

Hospitals could lose billions of dollars in revenue if states roll back Medicaid expansions due to potential Medicaid cuts. House Republicans proposed hundreds of billions of dollars in Medicaid cuts, potentially including per capita caps, work requirements and eliminating enhanced federal payments for states that expanded Medicaid coverage. Hospitals may lose $32 billion in 2026 revenue if Medicaid expansion is curtailed, an analysis released Tuesday by the left-leaning think tank Urban Institute shows. Coverage losses could also increase providers' uncompensated care costs. (Kacik, 3/13)

