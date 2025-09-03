HHS Will Restore Webpages With DEI; More CDC Budget Cuts On The Table

Under a court settlement, health data on those pages will be reset to reflect how they appeared as of Jan. 29, 2025. Axios has reported that a statement posted on those pages says, "Any information on this page promoting gender ideology is extremely inaccurate and disconnected from truth. This page does not reflect reality and therefore the Administration and this Department reject it."

Axios: Trump Admin Agrees To Restore Public Health Webpages

The Trump administration agreed to restore scores of health agency webpages and datasets that went dark to comply with executive orders on diversity, equity and inclusion and gender identity, under a court settlement announced on Tuesday. (Reed, 9/2)

On HHS funding and foreign aid —

Stat: House Bill On HHS Budget: NIH Funding Maintained, Deep CDC Cuts

House appropriators advanced legislation on Tuesday that is a mixed bag for researchers. While the Republican bill rejects President Trump’s proposal to slash the National Institutes of Health budget, it proposes deep cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies. (Wilkerson and Wosen, 9/2)

Stat: NIH Grant Cuts: Federal Judge Offers Time For Settlement Talks

A widely watched case against the National Institutes of Health over the termination of hundreds of grants was poised to enter a new phase of arguments Tuesday, centered on what to do with removed notices of funding opportunities. Instead, the plaintiffs indicated that they may be able to settle the case by the end of this week. (Oza, 9/2)

KFF Health News: Changes At NIH Give Political Appointees Greater Power To Fund Or Block Research

The Trump administration has given notice that political appointees, rather than scientists, will ultimately decide who gets grant money from the world’s largest biomedical research funder — the federal government’s National Institutes of Health. In an Aug. 7 executive order, President Donald Trump announced that political officers would have the power to summarily cancel any federal grant, including for scientific work, that is not “consistent with agency priorities.” Senior officials should not “routinely defer” to recommendations from peer reviewers, who have provided the backbone of federal science funding for eight decades. (Allen, 9/3)

Politico: Evangelical Christians Are Lobbying Congress To Restore Foreign Aid Trump Cut

Evangelical Christians who made an alliance with President Donald Trump to end abortion rights are now seeing how much it’s cost one of their other priorities: caring for the poor. Four in five evangelicals voted for Trump in November. But Trump’s decision to pull back hundreds of millions in foreign aid and shutter the agency that dispensed it have proven costly to evangelicals who run some of the many nonprofits that have long partnered with the U.S. government to provide help to countries that don’t have enough food. (Paun, 9/2)

On Internet rumors that President Trump had died —

The New York Times: President Trump Is Alive. The Internet Was Convinced Otherwise.

President Trump had nothing on his public schedule for three days last week. He is often sporting a large, purple bruise on his right hand, which he sometimes slathers with makeup. His ankles are swollen. He is the oldest person to be elected president. For a swath of hyper-online Americans over the long Labor Day weekend, all of this was explanation enough: The president was either dead or about to be. (Rogers, 9/2)

