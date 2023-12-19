‘High’ Covid Levels In US Fueled In Part By Omicron Subvariant JN.1

CDC data on infections and wastewater analysis indicate that much of the nation is already at "high" or "very high" covid levels just before the height of the holiday season. The fastest growing variant is JN.1, which could be responsible for half of cases by the end of the month.

CNN: Coronavirus Subvariant JN.1 Growing Fast In US, Already Dominant In The Northeast

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the coronavirus subvariant JN.1 is now causing about 20% of new Covid-19 infections in this country, and it’s the fastest-growing strain of the virus. It’s already dominant in the Northeast, where it is estimated to cause about a third of new infections. JN.1 is descended from BA.2.86, or Pirola, a subvariant that came to the world’s attention over the summer because of the large number of changes to its spike proteins: more than 30. (Goodman, 12/19)

Axios: COVID Levels Reach Highs Ahead Of Holiday Travel Season

Wastewater analysis sites nationwide are showing high levels of COVID-19 as we head into the holiday travel season, per the latest CDC data. Almost every state reporting such data is showing at least "high" levels compared to baseline trends, with many reporting "very high" levels, as defined by the CDC. (Fitzpatrick and Feng, 12/19)

Time: What To Know About The JN.1 Variant Of SARS-CoV-2

JN.1 was first detected in the U.S. in September but spread slowly at first. In recent weeks, however, it has accounted for a growing percentage of test samples sequenced by labs affiliated with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), surpassing 20% during the two-week period ending Dec. 9. By some projections, it will be responsible for at least half of new infections in the U.S. before December ends. (Ducharme, 12/18)

WDSU: Louisiana Leads Nation In Flu Activity Ahead Of Holiday Gatherings

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Louisiana is one of two states leading the nation in flu activity. South Carolina is the other. Additionally, information released by the Louisiana Department of Health indicates that the New Orleans Metro area has some of the highest flu activity in the state. In fact, LDH found that over the first week of December, 54 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with the flu. (Lentes, 12/18)

CBS News: Detroit Medical Center Announces New Visitor Restrictions Amid Flu Uptick In Michigan

"Flu cases have been increasing across the United States," said Dr. Teena Chopra, MPH, Corporate Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiology and Antibiotic Stewardship for Detroit Medical Center, and professor of infectious diseases at Wayne State University, in a statement. "According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan influenza activity is also now increasing rapidly. In this period of increased influenza activity in the community, we made these changes for the safety and care of our patients." (Buczek, 12/18)

In related pandemic news —

USA Today: Schools Used COVID Aid To House Homeless Students. Soon, That Option Won't Exist

Hotel stays have become a crucial tool schools use to address student homelessness and chronic absenteeism. The rules and money allowing it end soon. (Belsha, 12/18)

