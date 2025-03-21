Hospitals Advised To Boost Security After Terrorist Threat Is Posted On X
The threat has not been verified, but the American Hospital Association and Health-ISAC are urging the health sector to alert staff and be on the lookout for suspicious activity.
Becker's Hospital Review:
Hospitals Warned Of Multi-City Terrorist Threat
The American Hospital Association and Health-ISAC are alerting hospitals to a social media post alleging plans for a coordinated, multi-city terrorist attack on hospitals in the coming weeks. In their joint bulletin, the organizations cited an X post made by user @AXctual that claimed the terrorist group ISIS-K (Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham–Khorasan Province) is actively planning simultaneous car bomb attacks on hospitals in the coming weeks. (Diaz, 3/20)
AP:
Police Confirm A Shooting At A Michigan Hospital
A hospital employee shot a coworker in a parking garage Thursday in suburban Detroit, setting off a morning scramble at a major health care campus before the suspect was arrested miles away a few hours later. The gunman never entered Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital. But it was treated as an active shooter situation, which led to a lockdown and other security steps at the hospital as well as at schools in Troy. (3/20)
AP:
Man Grabs Philadelphia Police Officer's Gun Outside Hospital, Shoots Him Before Being Fatally Shot
A man who had voluntarily agreed to be taken to a psychiatric hospital by Philadelphia police grabbed an officer’s gun outside the facility and wounded him before being fatally shot by another officer, the city police commissioner said, noting the wounded officer’s bulletproof vest spared him from serious injury. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at Friends Hospital, Commissioner Kevin Bethel said. (Shipkowski, 3/20)