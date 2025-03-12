House Funding Bill Preserves Hospital Provisions, Omits Physician Pay Terms
The narrowly passed funding bill, which still must win Senate approval to avoid a government shutdown, extends certain programs through September. Separately, a bipartisan bill to expand fentanyl testing has been reintroduced in the Senate.
Becker's Hospital Review:
House Passes Bill With Short-Term Wins For Hospitals
House Republicans on March 11 passed legislation to keep the government running through Sept. 30 and extend several critical healthcare provisions that were due to expire March 31. The continuing resolution, which passed the House in a 217-213 vote, would: Eliminate the Medicaid disproportionate share hospital cuts through Sept. 30; Extend certain telehealth waivers and the hospital-at-home program through Sept. 30; Expand the enhanced low-volume adjustment program through Sept. 30 and the Medicare-dependent hospital program through Oct. 1; Extend add-on payments for rural ambulance services through Oct. 1. (Condon, 3/11)
NBC News:
Bipartisan Pair Of Senators Reintroduce Bill To Expand Fentanyl Testing In Hospitals
The bill from Sens. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Jim Banks, R-Ind., is called “Tyler’s Law,” named after a California teenager who died following a fentanyl overdose. (Tsirkin, 3/11)
The New York Times:
Senate Confirms Gail Slater As Justice Dept.’s Antitrust Lead
The Senate on Tuesday approved Gail Slater, President Trump’s nominee to lead the Justice Department antitrust division, by a vote of 78-19. Ms. Slater, a veteran tech and media lawyer, has pledged to be skeptical of corporate power across the economy, and has been particularly critical of power in the tech industry. (McCabe, 3/11)
The New York Times:
Republican Refers to Transgender Member as a Man, Cutting Short a House Hearing
A Republican lawmaker abruptly adjourned a congressional hearing on Tuesday after being challenged for referring to Representative Sarah McBride, Democrat of Delaware and the first openly transgender lawmaker in Congress, as a man. (Karni, 3/11)