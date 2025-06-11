House GOP Alters Portions of Megabill That Jeopardized Quick Senate Passage

SNAP is among the provisions being revised after Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) complained about it. Meanwhile, states are working to cushion the blow the GOP tax bill will have on their budgets.

Politico: House GOP Finalizes Tweaks To Keep Megabill On Track In Senate

House Republicans have finalized changes to the party-line tax and spending package the chamber passed last month — necessary to keep the bill in compliance with Senate rules. The amendment, which House Republicans teed up in the Rules Committee Tuesday evening and plan to adopt on the floor Wednesday, would among other things nix a policy cracking down on the fraud-plagued employee retention tax credit created during the pandemic. Republicans were relying on this provision to recoup $6.3 billion in savings to offset the massive legislation. (Scholtes, Hill and Tully-McManus, 6/10)

Politico: ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Spurs Democratic Plans For Emergency Actions To Counter Cuts

Democratic governors facing potential big budget problems exacerbated by the GOP megabill being fast-tracked in Washington are considering emergency measures to try to soften the blow. Blue state policymakers from Connecticut to California to New York are raising the specter that they will call lawmakers back for special sessions to tackle what could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs as a result of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” And even some deep red states — like Florida — are taking steps to address the financial fallout. (Wolman, 6/11)

AP: The Numbers Behind Trump's Proposed Changes To Food Aid

President Donald Trump’s plan to cut taxes by trillions of dollars could also trim billions in spending from social safety net programs, including food aid for lower-income people. The proposed changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would make states pick up more of the costs, require several million more recipients to work or lose their benefits, and potentially reduce the amount of food aid people receive in the future. (Lieb, 6/11)

KFF Health News: What Are ‘Improper’ Medicaid Payments, And Are They As High As A Trump Official Said?

Responding to charges that President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill would cut Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans, Trump administration officials misleadingly counter that it targets only waste, fraud, and abuse. During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Russell Vought, the administration’s director of the Office of Management and Budget, framed Medicaid as sagging under the weight of improper payments. (Jacobson, 6/11)

KFF Health News: Four Ways Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Would Undermine Access To Obamacare

Major changes could be in store for the more than 24 million people with health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, including how and when they can enroll, the paperwork required, and, crucially, the premiums they pay. A driver behind these changes is the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” the name given to spending and tax legislation designed to advance the policy agenda of President Donald Trump. It passed the House on May 22 and is pending in the Senate. (Appleby, 6/11)

The Colorado Sun: Health Insurance For 100,000 At Risk In Trump Bill, Colorado Says

The state agency that regulates health insurance announced Tuesday that it estimates more than a third of people who buy insurance on their own in Colorado could drop coverage due to rising prices if certain subsidies are not extended and the federal reconciliation bill passes as-is. (Ingold, 6/11)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Atlanta Plans For Ways To Handle Federal Housing Cuts Should Trump Budget Pass

“Catastrophic.” It’s a word Courtney English returns to again and again as he reflects on the first few weeks of the year, when the Office of Management and Budget announced a temporary freeze on federal loans and grants. At that time, the threats to housing assistance and development shook city of Atlanta officials. (Reynolds, 6/10)

