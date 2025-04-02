House Panel Discusses Vulnerability Of Aging Medical Devices
Alabama Republican Rep. Gary Palmer noted that even though the hardware can last up to 30 years, software tends to become outdated more quickly, potentially exposing patients to risk and hospitals to cybersecurity threats. New York Democrat Yvette Clarke wondered how these issues can be addressed after government departments have been gutted.
MedPage Today:
Cybersecurity Threats Remain A Problem For Older Medical Devices, House Members Say
Tuesday's house hearing on medical device cybersecurity included discussions on how hospitals and other providers can keep up with cyber threats as well as what the effect of Tuesday's massive layoffs at FDA and other HHS divisions will mean for cybersecurity safeguards. There are a broad range of medical devices that may be vulnerable to cybersecurity breaches, said Rep. Gary Palmer (R-Ala.), chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, at a subcommittee hearing on "Aging Technology, Emerging Threats: Examining Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities in Legacy Medical Devices." (Frieden, 4/1)
In other news from Capitol Hill —
The 19th:
House GOP Leaders Fail To Kill Proxy Voting Push For New Parents In Congress
The U.S. House on Tuesday rebuked House Republican leadership, voting down a measure that would have blocked a bipartisan effort to make serving in Congress easier for new parents. (Panetta, 4/1)
The Hill:
House Democrats To Discuss Layoffs With Education Secretary
Education Secretary Linda McMahon is having a meeting with House Democrats Wednesday over their concerns surrounding the layoffs at the Department of Education, which she and President Trump have been vocal about trying to eliminate entirely. Rep. Mark Takano (Calif.) and at least ten other Democratic members will meet with McMahon at 9:30 a.m. local time, according to information obtained by NewsNation, after the number of Education Department employees was cut in half from over 4,000 to a little more than 2,000. (Cochran, 4/2)
The New York Times:
Cory Booker Condemns Trump’s Policies In Longest Senate Speech On Record
Senator Cory Booker, his voice still booming after more than a day spent on the Senate floor railing against the Trump administration, on Tuesday night surpassed Strom Thurmond for the longest Senate speech on record, in an act of astonishing stamina that he framed as a call to action. “My voice is inadequate,” Mr. Booker said more than 19 hours into the speech. “My efforts today are inadequate to stop what they’re trying to do. But we the people are powerful.” (Balk, Ives and Bigg, 4/1)