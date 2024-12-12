House Passes Bill Banning Tricare From Providing Gender-Affirming Care
Meanwhile, Montana protects health care for transgender minors; Florida prison reverses care for transgender inmates; and more.
The New York Times:
House Passes Defense Bill Denying Transgender Health Coverage For Minors
A divided House on Wednesday passed a defense policy bill that would direct $895 billion to the Pentagon and other military operations, moving over the opposition of Democrats who objected to a provision denying coverage for transgender health care for the children of service members. ... The provision in question would bar TRICARE, the military’s health care plan, from covering “medical interventions for the treatment of gender dysphoria that could result in sterilization” for children under 18. (Demirjian, 12/11)
AP:
Montana Supreme Court Upholds Ruling Allowing Gender-Affirming Care For Minors
A Montana law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors will remain temporarily blocked, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, after justices unanimously agreed with a lower court judge who found the law likely violates the state’s constitutional right to privacy. The case against the Montana law now goes to trial before District Court Judge Jason Marks in Missoula. (Hanson, 12/11)
The Marshall Project:
New Florida Prison Policy On Trans Health Care Is 'Like Conversion Therapy'
Earlier this fall, Florida officials ordered transgender women in the state’s prisons to submit to breast exams. As part of a new policy for people with gender dysphoria, prison medical staff ranked the women’s breast size using a scale designed for adolescents. Those whose breasts were deemed big enough were allowed to keep their bras. Everyone else had to surrender theirs, along with anything else considered “female,” such as women’s underwear and toiletry items. (Schwartzapfel, 12/11)
Also —
NBC News:
Britain Bans Puberty Blockers For Transgender Minors
The United Kingdom on Wednesday indefinitely banned new prescriptions of puberty blockers to treat minors for gender dysphoria. The announcement comes a week after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case involving state bans on puberty-suppressing medication and other forms of transition-related care for minors. Puberty blockers are commonly prescribed to transgender children in countries throughout the Western world to delay the onset of puberty or pause it as it is transpiring. (Lavietes, 12/11)