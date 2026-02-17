HRSA Seeks Feedback On 340B Drug Rebate Pilot Program Reboot
After the first attempt at a 340B rebate pilot stalled in court in December, the Health Resources and Services Administration is looking into a pilot that would require 340B program participants to pay full price for covered medications up front, then receive a rebate from manufacturers later. This time it is requesting feedback from providers, drugmakers, and others before moving forward.
Modern Healthcare:
HRSA Restarts 340B Rebate Pilot Model Work, Seeks Feedback
The Health Resources and Services Administration is restarting its work on a controversial 340B Drug Pricing Program pilot program. In a Friday request for information, HRSA asked providers, drugmakers and other interested parties for feedback on whether it should implement a pilot program that would require hospitals, community health centers and other 340B program participants to pay full price for covered medications up front, then receive a rebate from manufacturers later. The solicitation represents HRSA’s second attempt to roll out a 340B rebate pilot, after the first stalled in court. (Early, 2/13)
More health industry developments —
Stat:
Medicare Advantage Growth Dwindles For A Second Straight Year
Nearly every major Medicare insurer got rid of enrollees — except Humana. (Herman, 2/16)
Modern Healthcare:
Humana Acquires MaxHealth, Adds Dozens Of Clinics To CenterWell
Humana completed its acquisition of the primary care clinic operator MaxHealth from private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners. The deal adds 54 primary care clinics, four specialty sites and 24 affiliated facilities to Humana’s CenterWell healthcare services arm. The companies did not disclose financial details of the acquisition, and Humana declined to comment. (Tepper, 2/13)
Modern Healthcare:
Inpatient Hospital Projects Grow As Sutter, Novant Plan Expansion
Health systems are investing billions of dollars into inpatient facilities, driven by an aging population and increasing demand for specialized care. In recent years, providers have largely focused their investing on extensive outpatient projects. They also face ongoing cost pressures and regulatory uncertainty. Still, several are looking to add to their inpatient footprint. (Hudson, 2/13)
Modern Healthcare:
Ambulatory Surgery Centers Drive Demand For New Medical Devices
The rapid growth of ambulatory surgical centers by health systems and physician groups has captured the attention of medical device makers, which see an opportunity to grow their own businesses. Companies are developing products specifically for the facilities or adapting existing ones to fit within the spaces, budgets and training constraints. It’s not much of a gamble, as hospitals move procedures to the lower-cost settings and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approves reimbursement for procedures within the facilities. (Dubinsky, 2/13)
KFF Health News:
Listen: Why Do I Need Prior Authorization?
Listen in as “Life Kit” host Marielle Segarra and health reporter Sarah Boden untangle the red tape that can make the prior authorization process frustrating. When the doctor says you need a prescription or treatment, sometimes you need approval from your health insurance first. That’s called prior authorization. Without that sign-off, insurance won’t pay. What triggers the need for prior authorization is not fully clear. It’s another “black box” part of the health care system. (Boden, 2/17)