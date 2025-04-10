Idaho’s ‘Medical Freedom’ Law Bans School, Business Vaccine Mandates

Under the law, which goes into effect July 1, state entities may not require medical interventions as a condition for school attendance or business employment. Texas is pursuing similar legislation. Meanwhile, measles continues to spread across the nation.

Axios: Idaho Restricts Vaccine Mandates

Idaho will enforce a first-in-the-nation ban on vaccine mandates in businesses and schools this summer after legislators on the last day of their session passed a revised "medical freedom" bill. (Goldman, 4/9)

The Texas Tribune: Push To Weaken Vaccine Mandates Persists As Measles Surge

As measles tears through West Texas — infecting hundreds, hospitalizing dozens and claiming the lives of two children — some lawmakers in Austin are pushing bills to roll back vaccine requirements and expand access to exemptions under the banner of “choice.” (Guo, 4/9)

The Washington Times: Pentagon Offering Back Pay, Benefits To Troops Forced Out Over Refusal To Follow COVID Mandates

The Pentagon is reaching out to some 8,700 ex-service members who were forced out of the military over the Defense Department’s COVID-19 mandate during the Biden administration, offering them their old jobs and the back pay they lost. The former military personnel, some of whom were close to retirement when they were booted out, also will receive formal letters of apology because of what they went through, a Defense Department official said Tuesday. (Glenn, 4/8)

More on the spread of measles —

CIDRAP: Kansas, Colorado, Hawaii Report More Measles Cases

Health officials in Kansas today reported six more measles cases, bringing the total in the state's growing outbreak to 32 and adding to the national total. ... Yesterday officials in Colorado confirmed its third measles case this year, in an adult with unconfirmed vaccination status. In Hawaii, officials with the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) confirmed a case of measles in an unvaccinated child under 5 years of age on Oahu that appears to be linked to recent international travel. A household member with similar symptoms is also being evaluated for a possible measles infection. (Dall, 4/9)

Cleveland.com: Ohio Measles Cases Rise To At Least 25 Across 3 Counties

The number of confirmed measles cases in Knox County has risen to 14, seven of which are Ohio residents, health officials said Tuesday. The cases join those confirmed in Ashtabula (10 cases), and Allen (1) counties in the past few weeks. (Washington, 4/9)

WILX10: Fourth Measles Case Confirmed In Michigan

A fourth case of measles has been confirmed in Michigan in 2025, this time in Montcalm County. According to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, a Montcalm Co. resident who recently traveled out of state was diagnosed with measles. It’s currently unknown if there are any other exposure sites. (Foster and Kuznicki, 4/9)

The Texas Tribune: State Offers Specific Measles Guidance For 10 West Texas "Outbreak" Counties

The Texas Department of State Health Services this week released an updated set of vaccine recommendations for 10 West Texas counties at the center of an ongoing measles outbreak that has so far claimed two children’s lives and infected more than 500 people in the region. (Langford, 4/9)

NBC News: Kennedy Draws From Misinformation Playbook By Touting An Inhaled Steroid To Treat Measles

The measles outbreak in West Texas has reignited familiar anti-vaccine tactics: claiming there are readily available treatments for the disease while sowing doubt in the safety of vaccines. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Sunday touted two particular medications that have not been shown to work as first-line treatments for measles: the steroid budesonide and the antibiotic clarithromycin. (Bendix, Szabo and Zadrozny, 4/9)

On covid —

AP: New Task Force To Review US Intelligence Agencies And Consider Declassifying COVID-19 Material

A new government task force will consider big changes to America’s intelligence community and examine whether material about the origins of COVID-19 and other topics of public interest should be declassified, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said. Known as the Director’s Initiatives Group, the panel will study how intelligence agencies can cut costs in line with recent executive orders from President Donald Trump, the department said Tuesday in a statement announcing the creation of the task force. (Klepper, 4/9)

CIDRAP: Studies: 1 In 7 US Working-Age Adults Report Long COVID, With Heaviest Burden On The Poor

Nearly 1 in 7 working-age US adults had experienced long COVID by late 2023, and socially disadvantaged adults were over 150% more likely to have persistent symptoms, two new studies find. (Van Beusekom, 4/9)

