Immunologists Find Calcium Transport Explanation For Gulf War Syndrome
Molecules involved in transporting necessary calcium into cells were found to be not working in veterans with Gulf War Illness. The discovery opens up the chance for future treatments. Meanwhile, as of early 2023, scientists say nearly 18 million U.S. adults had suffered long covid.
Newsweek:
Mystery Of Gulf War Syndrome Finally Solved By Immunologists
In a study published in the journal PLOS One, the research team said that molecules involved in transporting calcium into our cells were defective in veterans with Gulf War Illness. Calcium plays a crucial role in cellular signalling, helping to regulate a range of essential functions, including muscle contraction, nerve function and hormone secretion. (Dewan, 7/15)
The Washington Post:
Study: Nearly 18 Million U.S. Adults Had Long Covid As Of Early 2023
About 7 percent of U.S. adults — nearly 18 million people — had suffered from long covid as of early last year, according to a recent report in JAMA Data Brief. The paper, published in June, drew on 2023 data gathered in the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS), an analysis sponsored by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. (McMahan, 7/15)
In other research news —
CNN:
Mediterranean Diet Found To Improve Children’s Heart Health, Study Finds
The Mediterranean diet has been linked to many health benefits for adults. Now, a new study suggests it could be beneficial to children’s heart health as well. An analysis of nine earlier studies including 577 participants from the ages of 3 to 18 has found incorporating the Mediterranean diet for at least eight weeks had a significant association with lowering blood pressure and total cholesterol, according to the study published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open. (Nicioli, 7/15)
CNN:
Teens Feel Less Emotional Support Than Their Parents Think They Do, New Report Shows
As a youth mental health crisis persists in the US, a new report highlights a significant gap between the level of support that teenagers feel and the amount that parents think their children have. (McPhillips, 7/16)
Newsweek:
Autism Study Reveals 'Valuable' Benefits Of Board Games
It's no coincidence that board games are popular among people with autism. And yet, we are only just learning about how they could help in the design of future wellbeing initiatives and social enrichment activities for those with autistic traits. ... New research from the University of Plymouth in the U.K. has, for the first time, explored the association scientifically, and uncovered important reasons for this link. (Dewan, 7/15)
CIDRAP:
Higher MRSA Rate In Cats, Dogs Than People May Signal Need For More Vet Antibiotic Oversight
Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) was much more prevalent in lab samples from cats and dogs (17.8%) than from people seeking outpatient care (5.4%) in Germany, reveals a study published today in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy. The Freie Universitat Berlin–led research team said the results suggest the need for validation of restriction and regulation of veterinary antibiotic use with antimicrobial resistance (AMR) surveillance. (Van Beusekom, 7/15)