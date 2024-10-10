In An Election Light On Health Care, Harris Leans Into Medicare Plan
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is trying to appeal to undecided voters with her major policy pitch to add home health aide coverage to Medicare. At his campaign stop Wednesday, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hurled insults at his rival as well as the hosts of "The View," where Harris unveiled her Medicare plan.
The New York Times:
With Medicare, Harris Sees A Potential Last-Minute Appeal To Voters
In a presidential campaign cycle unusually light on health care proposals, Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious — and expensive — Medicare strategy that would introduce a new category of coverage for home health care. The proposal would involve Medicare paying for home health aides to assist older Americans with daily tasks such as eating and using the bathroom. It amounted to a last-minute bet by the Harris campaign that major domestic policy reforms could break through to undecided voters. (Weiland, 10/9)
Stat:
STAT's Who To Know: 10 People Shaping Kamala Harris's Health Care Policy
Vice President Kamala Harris could usher in a new era of prioritizing women’s health if she’s elected president. While Harris has generally toed the Democratic party line on health care policy issues, she has distinguished herself by advocating for reproductive health access and addressing maternal mortality disparities. (Zhang, 10/10)
Axios:
Harris Home Care Plan Targets Invisible Corner Of The Economy
Kamala Harris' proposal to create a Medicare benefit for long-term home care targets an underappreciated part of the economy: caregiving. The sector is staffed by underpaid and unpaid workers — mostly women — carrying out crucial jobs that will only become more important as the population ages. (Peck, 10/10)
AP:
Trump Lashes Out At Harris And ‘The View’ Co-Hosts, As Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall
Former President Donald Trump hurled insults at his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other women Wednesday — saying he had no interest in stopping his attacks even if they turn off female voters — as Hurricane Milton made landfall, lashing Florida with rain, tornadoes and tropical-storm-force winds. “I don’t want to be nice,” Trump said at his first of two rallies of the day in the pivotal battleground state of Pennsylvania. “You know, somebody said, ‘You should be nicer. Women won’t like it.’ I said, ‘I don’t care.’” (Weissert, Price and Colvin, 10/10)
In other election news —
