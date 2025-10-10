In Another Setback For Rural Health, Montana Hospital Halts Maternity Care

The Family Maternity Center at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Montana, will close today. There is only one other hospital in the city. Plus: A judge upholds North Dakota's ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Montana Free Press: Western Montana City Losing Labor And Delivery Services At One Of Its Two Hospitals

After a decade during which both of Missoula’s two hospitals delivered babies, only one will continue to do so after Friday, part of a nationwide trend of declining maternity care. Providence St. Patrick Hospital will close its Family Maternity Center, effective Oct. 10, because of “external challenges” including a declining number of births at the hospital and workforce shortages, hospital officials said in announcing the decision. (Fairbanks, 10/9)

AP: Judge Upholds North Dakota's Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Kids

A North Dakota judge has upheld the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for children, in a blow to families who have had to travel out of state to obtain the medical treatments they said are crucial for their kids’ well-being. District Judge Jackson Lofgren said in his decision Wednesday that the law discriminates based on age and medical purpose, not sex, and that there’s little evidence the Legislature passed the law for “an invidious discriminatory purpose.” He also noted various concerns and ongoing debates over the medical treatments involved. (Dura, 10/9)

Chicago Tribune: Elmhurst University’s New $30 Million Health Sciences Building Offers ‘Hands-On’ Clinic, Community Services

The new 45,000-square-foot Health Sciences Building at Elmhurst University opened Oct. 3 amid ribbon-cutting pomp. The state-of-the-art facility now houses the Departments of Nursing, Public Health, Occupational Therapy, and Communication Sciences and Disorders. (Petlicki, 10/9)

Mountain State Spotlight: Gov. Patrick Morrisey Walking Mountaineer Miles To Encourage West Virginians To Lose Weight

Gov. Patrick Morrisey gripped the microphone and hyped up a crowd of parents and children in front of a concession stand at the West Virginia State Fair in August. “Who’s ready to walk a Mountaineer Mile?” ... The Mountaineer Mile is part of a health initiative the governor announced in March, during an event in Martinsburg with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Culvyhouse, 10/9)

KFF Health News: Trump Called Digital Equity Act ‘Racist.’ Now Internet Money For Rural Americans Is Gone

Megan Waiters can recite the stories of dozens of people she has helped connect to the internet in western Alabama. A 7-year-old who couldn’t do classwork online without a tablet, and the 91-year-old she taught to check health care portals on a smartphone. “They have health care needs, but they don’t have the digital skills,” said Waiters, who is a digital navigator for an Alabama nonprofit. Her work has involved giving away computers and tablets while also teaching classes on how to use the internet for work and personal needs, like banking and health. “It’s like a foreign space.” (Tribble, 10/10)

On dental health —

St. Pete Catalyst: St. Petersburg Invests $50,000 In Children’s Dental Health Program

St. Petersburg is expanding access to preventative dental care for children through fluoride varnish applications. Officials allocated $50,000 to partner with Evara Health and establish the city's Fluoride for Families program, which includes providing on-site fluoride varnish application during community events. (10/10)

AP: Maine Faces Shortage Of Dentists As Doctors Tackle Early Tooth Decay

Maine is grappling with such a shortage of dentists that some doctors are adapting to treat early tooth decay themselves. Most children in Maine don’t get an annual checkup and cleaning from a dentist. Even having dental insurance doesn’t guarantee access: Only a third of children with any type of insurance get both a checkup and a cleaning each year, according to a study last year from the University of Southern Maine Muskie School of Public Service and Catherine E. Cutler Institute. (Lundy, 10/9)

On opioids and ketamine —

The Baltimore Sun: Mayor Scott Touts $2M Opioid Response Grant Day After Penn North Mass Overdose

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday that applications for $2 million in community grants to address the city’s opioid crisis will open Oct. 23, a day after another mass overdose in West Baltimore. (Ibrahim, 10/9)

The Hill: Ciattarelli To Sue Sherrill For Defamation Over Opioid Claims

New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign announced on Thursday that he would be filing a lawsuit against Democratic opponent Rep. Mikie Sherrill (N.J.) for defamation following comments she made during a debate on Wednesday about him, his business and the opioid crisis. (Vakil, 10/9)

KFF Health News: Cops On Ketamine? Largely Unregulated Mental Health Treatment Faces Hurdles

A few months ago, Waynesville Police Sgt. Paige Shell was about to give up hope of getting better. The daily drip of violence, death, and misery from almost 20 years in law enforcement had left a mark. Her sleep was poor, depression was a stubborn companion, and thoughts of suicide had taken root. Shell, who works in a rural community about 30 miles west of Asheville, tried talk therapy, but it didn’t work. When her counselor suggested ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, she was skeptical. (Ridderbusch, 10/10)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription