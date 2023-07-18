In-N-Out Burger Bans Employee Masks, Drawing Criticism
The Los Angeles Times says the fast food company is exempting California and Oregon, where employees can mask to protect from covid, but in five other states masks are banned. Leaking Texas oil wells, the closure of a mental health unit in Mississippi, and more are also in state health news.
Los Angeles Times:
In-N-Out Bans Employees From Wearing Masks
California fast-food institution In-N-Out Burger announced that it will soon ban employees from wearing masks in five of the seven states in which it operates restaurants, according to an internal memo leaked Friday. The exceptions? Workers in California and Oregon will still be able to mask, if they choose, to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other illnesses. (Olson, 7/17)
Houston Chronicle:
As Texas Oil Wells Leak Toxic Waste, No One Wants To Pay To Clean It
Mesquite waved in the breeze at Antina Ranch as well control specialist Hawk Dunlap dipped a stick into a hole in the ground and smelled it. “See?” he asked, extending the stick. It smelled like gasoline. (Drane, 7/17)
AP:
Mississippi Sheriff Expects Great Hardship After Hospital Closes Inpatient Mental Health Unit
A hospital company has shut down the only inpatient mental health unit in western Mississippi’s Warren County, and the sheriff says the closure will cause major problems. Merit Health River Region’s behavioral health unit in Vicksburg closed June 30, and its 50 beds were transferred to Merit Health Central Mississippi in Jackson, the Vicksburg Post reported. The two hospitals are about 39 miles (63 kilometers) apart. (7/17)
AP:
Florida Family Accused Of Selling Fake COVID-19 Cure Through Online Church Goes On Trial In Miami
A Florida family accused of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a fake COVID-19 cure through their online church is on trial this week in Miami. Mark Grenon, 65, and his sons, 37-year-old Jonathan, 35-year-old Joseph and 29-year-old Jordan, are all charged with conspiring to defraud the United States and deliver misbranded drugs, according to court records. (7/18)
AP:
2 Officials Are Out At Indiana Addiction Center After 3 Deaths
Two leaders are out at an Indiana addiction treatment center after three recent deaths and calls by police to yank its license. The executive director and director of nursing are no longer working at Praxis Landmark Recovery, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation site for men near South Bend, the company told WNDU-TV. (7/17)
MPR News:
New Report Says Nearly 1 In 5 Minnesota Inmates Walk Out Of Prison Homeless
About 4,500 people a year leave prison in Minnesota, and nearly 1,000 are released onto the street, with nowhere to go. That’s according to the latest version of the Department of Corrections homelessness report, the second time the agency has taken a look at where people live once they’re released from state custody. (Nelson, 7/17)
The CT Mirror:
Northwest CT Gets 'Competitive' Grant For Teen Mental Health Care
A $1.2 million federal grant will improve access to behavioral health services for teens in the northwest corner of Connecticut, addressing one of the area’s most critical health care needs. Funds will primarily go towards creating a network of care that will increase capacity of existing providers, as well as bring in new providers to help support excess demand. (Golvala, 7/18)