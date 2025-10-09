In Possibly Capping ACA Subsidies, Lawmakers Find Some Wiggle Room
Some Democrats indicate they are willing to limit Obamacare tax credits, but Republicans remain unwilling to negotiate until the government reopens. Also: tense moments on the Hill between New York lawmakers.
Axios:
Dems Open To Income Cap On ACA Subsidies
Some moderate Senate Democrats say they are open to placing an income cap on eligibility for Affordable Care Act tax credits to help facilitate a deal with Republicans. (Sullivan, 10/8)
Stat:
House Speaker Supports Emergency Medical Care For Immigrants
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Wednesday that Republicans don’t want to change a law requiring hospitals to provide care to any individual experiencing a medical emergency, including immigrants without legal status. His remarks capped off more than a week of comments from Republican politicians related to the idea of undocumented immigrants receiving medical care. (Wilkerson, 10/8)
The Hill:
Hakeem Jeffries, Mike Lawler Get Into Confrontation Over ObamaCare: 'You're Embarrassing Yourself'
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) traded pointed barbs in the halls of the Capitol on Wednesday, after the moderate Republican confronted the Democratic leader about his opposition to a short-term extension of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. Lawler approached Jeffries when he emerged from the House Democratic leadership press conference and repeatedly pressed the Democrat to sign on to a proposal that would extend the ObamaCare subsidies by one year, which Jeffries earlier dismissed as a “nonstarter.” (Fortinsky, 10/8)
The Wall Street Journal:
Who Gets Healthcare Subsidies Under The Affordable Care Act
At the heart of the fight that has shut the federal government are health-insurance subsidies that help people like Khadija B. Wallace—a swing voter in a battleground state. Wallace runs the catering company she founded in Ypsilanti, Mich., and she relies on the federal help to cover most of the monthly $560 premium for her Affordable Care Act health plan. She has voted for both Republicans and Democrats in recent elections. (Wilde Mathews and Siddiqui, 10/8)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Government Shutdown Rolls Into Its 2nd Week: 4 Updates
The eighth day of the federal government shutdown was marked by another round of failed votes on a pair of dueling funding bills. Here are four updates to know on the government shutdown as it entered its second week: For the sixth time, a pair of funding bills was rejected by the Senate, Politico reported Oct. 8. (Cass, 10/8)