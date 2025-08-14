In Study, People Who Used ADHD Meds Had Lower Risk Of Suicidal Behavior
The study also noted a 15% drop in substance misuse and showed benefit for patients who were taking stimulant medications rather than nonstimulants. Plus: developing new painkillers; how semaglutide affects muscle strength; and more.
ADHD Medicines Reduce Suicide, Crime Risks In Sweeping Study
Drugs to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder were linked to a reduced risk of suicidal behavior, substance misuse and criminality in the first research of its kind. The findings come amid increasing debate around whether ADHD is being over-diagnosed and therefore over-treated with drugs like Ritalin. The research published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday did not investigate whether patients are being accurately diagnosed, but it does provide evidence supporting medical treatment. (Furlong, 8/13)
Opioids: Parasitic Worm Discovery Could Lead To Safer Painkillers
The evolutionary trick of parasitic worm that sneakily burrows into the skin of its victims could provide new alternatives to opioid-based pain treatments. Opioids are currently used to treat moderate to severe pain, as well coughing and diarrhea. Although they can provide effective relief, long-term use can also lead to dependence, with negative physical and mental health consequences. (Millington, 8/13)
Semaglutides May Shrink Muscle Size, Strength: Study
New research suggests popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy may affect more than just fat, raising questions about muscle strength and organ size after significant weight loss. University of Utah scientists studied semaglutide, the active ingredient in weight loss medications, in mice. In the study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, researchers revealed “unexpected effects,” highlighting that lean mass, or body weight that isn’t fat, dropped about 10 percent. (Delandro, 8/13)
GLP-1 Drugs May Hold Benefit In Painful Skin Disease
Patients with hidradenitis suppurativa who started taking GLP-1 receptor agonists experienced reductions in a long list of disease measures, a small retrospective study found. Six months after treatment initiation, patients were significantly more likely to experience a 1-point or greater reduction in Hidradenitis Suppurativa Physician's Global Assessment (HS-PGA) score, along with reductions in disease flares and improvements in quality of life, reported Florence Poizeau, MD, PhD, of Rennes University Hospital in France, and members of the Institut de Dermatologie du Grand-Ouest and French Society of Dermatology. (Ingram, 8/13)