In War On Drugs, Some Republicans Are Calling For Actual Battles
Politico reports that Reps. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) have introduced a bill seeking authorization for the use of military force against drug cartels, and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said he is open to sending U.S. troops into Mexico to target drug lords.
Politico:
GOP Embraces A New Foreign Policy: Bomb Mexico To Stop Fentanyl
A growing number of prominent Republicans are rallying around the idea that to solve the fentanyl crisis, America must bomb it away. In recent weeks, Donald Trump has discussed sending “special forces” and using “cyber warfare” to target cartel leaders if he’s reelected president and, per Rolling Stone, asked for “battle plans” to strike Mexico. Reps. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) introduced a bill seeking authorization for the use of military force to “put us at war with the cartels.” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said he is open to sending U.S. troops into Mexico to target drug lords even without that nation’s permission. And lawmakers in both chambers have filed legislation to label some cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move supported by GOP presidential aspirants. (Ward, 4/10)
In other news about the opioid crisis —
Roll Call:
DEA Proposal Sparks Concerns About Access To Telehealth
Members of Congress and advocates worry a proposed rule from the Biden administration will make it harder for people to access a medication commonly used to treat opioid use disorder. The Drug Enforcement Administration is proposing limiting telehealth prescriptions for buprenorphine to an initial 30-day supply until the patient can be seen in person by a physician. (Hellmann, 4/10)
The Texas Tribune:
Fentanyl Strips Get Initial Approval From Texas House
In an effort to combat a rising number of opioid overdose deaths in the state, the Texas House on Monday gave initial approval to a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips, which warn people if a drug they are about to take contains traces of the deadly synthetic opioid. (Barragan, 4/10)
Scientific American:
How Over-The-Counter Narcan Can Help Reverse Opioid Overdoses
A recent Food and Drug Administration decision that makes naloxone available without a prescription may increase the drug’s accessibility. But cost could be a barrier. (Bartels, 4/11)