Independent Pharmacies Warn Of Delays In New Covid Vaccine Shipments
NBC News says that even as major pharmacy chains are rolling out the new shots, independent outlets are facing issues getting their shipments, which could mean longer waiting times. Arthritis medications and covid lung damage, mpox vaccines in Congo, and more are also in the news.
NBC News:
New Covid Vaccine: Independent Pharmacies Report Delays As Pfizer And Moderna Doses Roll Out
As major pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens roll out the new Covid vaccine, independent pharmacies say they’re facing delays in getting their shipments, leading to longer wait times for their patients to get vaccinated. Neal Smoller, the owner of Village Apothecary, an independent pharmacy in Woodstock, New York, said he received doses of Moderna’s vaccine over the weekend, but Pfizer’s didn’t arrive until Wednesday. (Lovelace Jr., 9/5)
News-Medical.net:
Arthritis Medications Could Reverse COVID Lung Damage
Arthritis drugs already available for prescription have the potential to halt lingering lung problems that can last months or years after COVID-19 infections, new research from the University of Virginia School of Medicine and Cedars-Sinai suggests. By examining damaged human lungs and developing an innovative new lab model, the scientists identified faulty immune processes responsible for the ongoing lung issues that plague an increasing number of people after they've otherwise recovered from COVID-19. These lasting harms of COVID infection, known as "post-infection lung fibrosis," have no good treatments. The new research, however, suggests that existing drugs such as baricitinib and anakinra can disrupt the malfunctioning immune response and finally allow damaged lungs to heal. (9/6)
USA Today:
Walz Probed By GOP-Led House Committee Over COVID Fraud Case
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was subpoenaed by the House Education Committee on Wednesday as part of the GOP lawmakers' latest investigation into the Democratic presidential ticket, probing into an issue that has long been Walz's kryptonite: child nutrition programs. Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate has focused on making his state the best place to raise a family and notably created universal school meals. But his administration's role in a fraud case involving children is now in the spotlight. (Woodward, 9/5)
In updates on mpox —
AP:
The First 100,000 Doses Of Mpox Vaccine Reach Congo. But It’s A Fraction Of What Is Needed
The first batch of 100,000 mpox vaccines arrived in Congo’s capital on Thursday, the country’s authorities said. Another 100,000 are expected to be delivered on Saturday, Congolese authorities said. ... About 380,000 doses of mpox vaccines have been promised by Western partners such as the European Union and the United States, Dr. Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters last week. That is less than 15% of the 3 million doses authorities have said are needed to end the mpox outbreaks in Congo, the epicenter of the global health emergency. (Kamale, 9/5)
Roll Call:
Health Agencies Scramble To Prepare For New Mpox Strain
State and federal health agencies are gearing up to respond to a new strain of mpox — the virus formerly known as monkeypox — if the new strain spreads to the United States. But this time, they are doing so with fewer resources. (Cohen, 9/5)