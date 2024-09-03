Investigation Says Acadia Healthcare Lures, Traps Psychiatric Patients

A New York Times investigation found that in some cases, patients were held against their will even when it was not medically necessary — plumping up the company's finances. Also in industry news: HCA Healthcare and UnitedHealthcare, Steward, CareTrust REIT, and more.

The New York Times: How A Leading Chain Of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients

Acadia Healthcare is one of America’s largest chains of psychiatric hospitals. Since the pandemic exacerbated a national mental health crisis, the company’s revenue has soared. Its stock price has more than doubled. But a New York Times investigation found that some of that success was built on a disturbing practice: Acadia has lured patients into its facilities and held them against their will, even when detaining them was not medically necessary. (Silver-Greenberg and Thomas, 9/1)

In other health industry developments —

Stat: HCA And UnitedHealth Resolve Contract Disputes In Four States

HCA Healthcare and UnitedHealthcare reached agreements just hours before their contracts were scheduled to expire on Sunday, capping a monthslong dispute that threatened in-network access to 38 hospitals across four states. (Bannow, 9/1)

The Boston Globe: At Shuttering Carney, Nashoba Hospitals, A Sense Of Loss

On Friday, the last full day of operations at Carney Hospital in Dorchester, Benjamin Amado sat on a bench just outside the front door and took stock of what will be lost. A patient access coordinator, Amado scheduled appointments, sorted insurance claims, and made the diverse and historically underserved patients of the area feel at home. He knew regulars by name and saw some just this week, as they came to say goodbye. (Weisman and Kohli, 8/30)

The Boston Globe: Steward Signals Deal To Sell Two More Mass. Hospitals

Steward Health Care has reached agreements to transfer operations of the last two of its hospitals in Massachusetts that were up for sale, St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton and Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, to Boston Medical Center, the company and Governor Maura Healey’s office confirmed late Friday. (Weisman and Bartlett, 8/30)

Modern Healthcare: CareTrust REIT Acquires 2 Skilled Nursing Facilities For $62M

A real estate investment trust with nearly 300 properties throughout the United States announced the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities. CareTrust REIT said Thursday it acquired the two nursing homes this month for about $62.1 million. The names and exact locations of the facilities were not disclosed. (DeSilva, 8/30)

Also —

KFF Health News: UCSF Favors Pricey Doctoral Program For Nurse-Midwives Amid Maternal Care Crisis

One of California’s two programs for training nurse-midwives has stopped admitting students while it revamps its curriculum to offer only doctoral degrees, a move that’s drawn howls of protest from alumni, health policy experts, and faculty who accuse the University of California of putting profits above public health needs. UC-San Francisco’s renowned nursing school will graduate its final class of certified nurse-midwives next spring. (Cohen, 9/3)

KFF Health News: Watch: Tips On Finding A Good Nursing Home

Finding a nursing home for yourself or a parent can be daunting. Many facilities are understaffed and the worker shortages have gotten worse since the start of the pandemic. KFF Health News senior correspondent Jordan Rau shares tips about finding nearby homes, evaluating staffing levels, what to look for when visiting, and more. (Rau and Norman, 9/3)

NPR: Why Nursing Home Costs Are A Threat To Small Family Farms

Cindie Haakenson was relieved when a room opened up at the Heart of America long-term care center this past spring. ... The Haakensons own about 2,600 acres in North Dakota's Willow City area. Most of the small cattle and wheat farm has been in Sherwood’s family for over 130 years. It survived brutal winters and the farm crisis of the 1980s. Now, the couple confronted a situation many aging family farmers fear: being forced to sell or break up the farm to pay for long-term care. (Kim and Evans, 9/3)

