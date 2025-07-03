Iowa Has Launched Its New And Improved Behavioral Health Program
The overhaul, which was signed into law by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in May 2024, replaces the old system with a more centralized safety net system. Other states in the news include Florida, California, and Texas.
Iowa Public Radio:
Iowa's New Behavioral Health System Is Now In Effect. Here's How It Works
Iowa officials launched the state's new behavioral health system this week. It is a significant overhaul of the previous system and is aimed at better connecting Iowans with mental health and disability services. (Krebs, 7/2)
WUSF:
Contract Deadline Passes, Leaving Thousands Of Florida Blue Customers Out Of Network With Broward Health
Florida Blue customers are out of network with Broward Health after the two sides failed to reach a new insurer-hospital agreement by a Tuesday deadline. The previous contract expired without a resolution after months of negotiations, leaving patients facing higher costs for care. Florida Blue said more than 17,000 customers have been notified of the change. (Mayer, 7/2)
Los Angeles Times:
California Bars Must Now Offer Lids To Avoid Spiked Drinks
California bars and nightclubs already are required to post conspicuous signs letting customers know that drug-testing kits are available. Now they have to keep a stack of lids handy — one more method for protecting patrons from drinks that have been drugged. A new Assembly bill that went into effect Tuesday requires any establishment in the state where alcohol is sold for on-site consumption to have lids at the ready upon customer request. (Buchanan, 7/2)
Katie Couric Media:
These Foods Will Be Labeled “Not Recommended for Human Consumption” in Texas
A new law in Texas will require many popular products to have a label warning consumers that it contains ingredients “not recommended for human consumption.” It targets M&Ms, Doritos, Mountain Dew, and probably at least one of your grocery store guilty pleasures. The law, which was officially signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, requires any food containing one of more than 40 additives to include the label on its packaging by 2027. (Uda, 7/1)
AP:
Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination
Nearly 368,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon products are being recalled over possible contamination with listeria bacteria that can cause food poisoning, federal health officials said Wednesday. No illnesses have been confirmed to date, U.S. agriculture department officials said. Kraft Heinz Food Company of Newberry, South Carolina, announced the recall of the fully cooked turkey bacon that was produced from April 24 to June 11. The problem was discovered when the company’s laboratory testing indicated potential listeria contamination. (Aleccia, 7/3)