Even supply chains of basic products like syringes are being disrupted, Axios says, and health systems are spending huge amounts of money on workarounds. Meanwhile, ProPublica reports that no one really knows how often health insurers deny patients' claims.

Axios: Health Systems Plagued By Spot Shortages Scramble For Essentials

Health systems that had to ration supplies during the pandemic are now facing disruptions of basic needs like syringes, surgical tourniquets, chest tubes and compounds for CT scans — and spending huge sums on workarounds. The big picture: Drug shortages aren't the only supply problem plaguing U.S. health care as providers navigate an increasingly volatile environment characterized by acute spot shortages and manufacturing and logistics issues. The crunch isn't expected to ease for at least a year. (Bettelheim, 6/29)

ProPublica: How Often Do Health Insurers Deny Patients’ Claims? No One Knows

It’s one of the most crucial questions people have when deciding which health plan to choose: If my doctor orders a test or treatment, will my insurer refuse to pay for it? After all, an insurance company that routinely rejects recommended care could damage both your health and your finances. The question becomes ever more pressing as many working Americans see their premiums rise as their benefits shrink. (Fields, 6/28)

USA Today: Health Rankings Report: Which States Are Best, Worst For Access?

A new report sheds light on glaring disparities and preventable deaths in the U.S., finding surges in deaths from treatable causes, gaps in maternal health care and inequities in health care access. The Commonwealth Fund’s 2023 Scorecard on State Health System Performance ranked states based on health care access and affordability, reproductive health care access and outcomes, premature death rates, medical debt and other factors between 2019 and 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Hassanein, 6/29)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Tests Payment Models To Identify Underserved Communities

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is testing new ways to distribute Medicare funding based on need. Last year, CMS started using the area deprivation index to adjust payment rates and quality incentives in some models to encourage participating providers to offer care to disadvantaged populations. (Hartnett, 6/28)

Los Angeles Times: Harassment Is Routine For Doctors, Scientists On Social Media

It began with life-saving advice in the midst of the pandemic. It ended with death threats. “When I posted a picture of myself with my badge in my white coat after my COVID-19 vaccination I received hundreds of harassing anti-vaxx messages including death threats.” The medical professional on the receiving end of those threats was hardly alone. A new survey of physicians and biomedical scientists in the U.S. found that nearly two-thirds experienced harassment on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Errico, 6/28)

Modern Healthcare: Behavioral Health At Home Grows In Popularity

As patient care increasingly moves into the home, some home health providers are adding services to tap into the $80 billion behavioral health sector. Some companies are providing in-home treatment and support for mild anxiety and depression, while others are targeting more serious mental health conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, substance abuse and autism. (Eastabrook, 6/28)

AP: Relatives Of Man Who Died During Admission To Psychiatric Hospital Seek Federal Investigation

Lawyers for the family of a Virginia man who died of asphyxiation after he was pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes while being admitted to a psychiatric hospital have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to open a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. ... Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital. Video from the hospital showed Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and hospital staff attempting to restrain Otieno — who was in handcuffs and leg shackles — for about 20 minutes. For most of that time, Otieno was on the floor being held down by a group that at one point appeared to include 10 people. (Lavoie, 6/28)

