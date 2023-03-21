It’s Not Just TikTok: Warnings That All Social Media Have Mental Health Risks
Bloomberg covers warnings from an advocacy group that says despite the focus on mental health and security risks from TikTok, all other social media platforms also pose a risk. Meanwhile, the stars of hit show "Ted Lasso" visited the White House to promote mental health care.
Bloomberg:
Not Just TikTok, All Social Media Platforms Pose Risks: Transparency Group
The national-security and mental-health risks posed by TikTok are shared by other social media platforms, according to an advocacy group that’s urging Congress to also hold US companies accountable ahead of high-profile testimony from TikTok’s chief executive officer. (Edgerton, 3/20)
AP:
'Ted Lasso' Visits White House, Promotes Mental Health Care
Fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso used a White House visit Monday to encourage people, even in politically divided Washington, to make it a point to check in often with friends, family and co-workers to “ask how they’re doing, and listen, sincerely,” Comedian Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character — an American coaching a soccer team in London — and other cast members were meeting with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to talk about how mental health contributes to overall well-being. (Superville and Miller, 3/20)
Reuters:
Law Schools Try Texting To Monitor Students' Mental Health
As evidence mounts that law students suffer through outsized mental health challenges, some law schools are experimenting with a new tactic to identify struggling students and get them help. At least five U.S. law schools have adopted a service first developed for medical schools, called Early Alert, that sends one text message a week to students asking them to rate how they feel about a specific topic. (Sloan, 3/20)
Houston Chronicle:
COVID Underscores Latino Migrants’ ‘Urgent’ Mental Health Needs: Study
Pandemic hardships such as poverty, poor living and working conditions and limited health care access made evident an urgent need to address undocumented Latino immigrants’ mental health needs, according to a new Rice University study. (Romero, 3/20)
KHN:
Mental Health Care By Video Fills Gaps In Rural Nursing Homes
Bette Helm was glad to have someone to talk with about her insomnia. Helm lives in a nursing home in this central Iowa town of about 7,500 people, where mental health services are sparse. On a recent morning, she had an appointment with a psychiatric nurse practitioner about 800 miles away in Austin, Texas. They spoke via video, with Helm using an iPad she held on her lap while sitting in her bed. (Leys, 3/21)
The Washington Post released video of Irvo Otieno's death at a Virginia hospital —
The Washington Post:
Video Shows Va. Deputies Pile On Top Of Irvo Otieno Before His Death
As many as 10 sheriff’s deputies and medical staff at Virginia’s Central State Hospital can be seen piling on top of a shackled Irvo N. Otieno for approximately 11 minutes until he stops moving, according to new video showing the encounter that led to the 28-year-old Black man’s death. The hospital surveillance video, which has no sound, shows Otieno’s final moments on March 6, from the time Henrico County sheriff’s deputies drag him into a hospital admissions room in handcuffs and leg irons, to the 11 minutes in which they restrain Otieno on the ground, to the moment when they release Otieno’s limp body around 4:40 p.m. (Rizzo, Vozzella and Oakford, 3/20)