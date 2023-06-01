It’s Senate’s Turn To Pass Debt Deal, As Regulators Assess Health Policy Impact
In a 314-117 vote, the House approved the debt limit deal brokered between the White House and House Republican leaders aimed at averting catastrophic default. The Senate takes up the bill next. Stat reports on whether measures in the bill will curb health agencies' ability to pursue big-ticket policy items.
The Washington Post:
Debt Ceiling Deal Passes House, Moves To Senate As Deadline Nears
The House voted Wednesday night to pass a painstakingly negotiated bill to suspend the debt ceiling, limit federal spending and avert a catastrophic U.S. government default, securing a major win for the GOP and the White House that seemed elusive just days ago. The deal — brokered over the weekend by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden — was an enormous test for the narrow Republican House majority, their leader’s shaky hold over his party and a White House that had long refused to compromise on the debt ceiling at all. At times, talks unraveled; at others, McCarthy and Biden projected confidence that they could strike a deal and stave off an unprecedented default on the nation’s debt. (Sotomayor, Kane and Siegel, 5/31)
Stat:
Republicans' Crackdown On Health Regulations Has Major Loopholes
At first glance, the debt ceiling deal that Republicans struck with the White House seems to significantly rein in the Biden administration’s ability to pursue big-ticket health care policy. It includes a provision that would force federal agencies to find ways to offset the cost of any new regulations they create related to programs that cost more than $1 billion. Health regulations can be especially expensive, so Republicans are selling it as a way to limit the agencies’ power to spend. (Cohrs, 6/1)
The Hill:
Paul To Force Tough Debt-Ceiling Vote To Cut Total Spending
Conservative Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) says he will force the Senate to vote this week on cutting total federal spending by 5 percent in each of the next two years, a proposal that could put popular programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act under scrutiny. (Bolton, 5/31)
The New York Times:
The Big Part Of The Debt Ceiling Deal Congress Isn’t Talking About
The House passed legislation Wednesday night that will raise the nation’s borrowing limit and reduce the federal deficit, the result of lengthy negotiations between House Republicans and the White House. But the bill is only part of the full deal. A New York Times analysis of public descriptions of the agreement finds that the full deficit savings will be only about two-thirds of what is captured in the bill. That’s because the agreement struck by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden will require Congress to authorize much more spending as part of a second set of bills expected to pass in coming months. (Sanger-Katz and Parlapiano, 5/31)
Stat:
Debt Ceiling Deal Could Mean Science Research Cuts
Researchers and health care advocates are warning that the debt ceiling deal would mean a harsh cut for science agencies like the National Institutes of Health. The debt ceiling deal hammered out by the White House and congressional leadership this weekend would freeze non-defense and veterans’ health spending at 2023 levels for next year and allow only a 1% bump in 2025. Individual agencies’ budgets can still rise and fall under this new cap, as long as the total spending number stays at 2023 level. (Owermohle, 6/1)