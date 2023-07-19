J&J Ordered To Pay $18.8 Million To Man Over Talc-Cancer Claims

News outlets cover a decision by a Californian jury that hit Johnson & Johnson with a $18.8 million compensation bill to a man who said in a lawsuit he developed cancer after exposure to baby powder. More access for a TB drug, big investments into drug discovery and more are also in the news.

Axios: Johnson & Johnson Must Pay California Man $18.8 Million In Baby Powder Lawsuit

Johnson & Johnson was ordered by a California jury on Tuesday to pay $18.8 million to a man who said in a lawsuit that he developed cancer due to exposure to its baby powder, per Reuters. J&J said it will appeal the decision. Why it matters: J&J is seeking to settle lawsuits from cancer survivors and their families who allege the company's talc-based powder caused their illness while denying that this is the case. (Falconer, 7/18)

Bloomberg: J&J Ordered To Pay $18.8 Million Over Man’s Talc-Cancer Claims

Jurors in state court in state court in Oakland concluded Tuesday that J&J’s baby powder helped cause Anthony Hernandez Valadez’s mesothelioma, a specific type of cancer linked to asbestos exposure. Due to Valadez’s failing health, the case was cleared for trial as an exception to a court order putting all litigation on hold after J&J sought to wall off its talc liability in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (Feeley, 7/18)

In other news on J&J —

CIDRAP: Agreement Will Expand Access To Key Drug For Resistant TB

An agreement between the Stop TB Partnership and pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will expand access to a key component of the shorter drug regimen for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB). Under the agreement, which was announced last week, J&J granted Stop TB Partnership's Global Drug Facility (GDF) licenses that will enable it to "tender, procure, and supply" generic versions of Sirturo (bedaquiline) for most low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), including those in which the drug is still under patent. Bedaquiline is part of the 6-month regimens that are recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for treating MDR-TB. (Dall, 7/18)

On a large investment into drug discovery —

The Boston Globe: Flagship Strikes Deal With Pfizer To Jointly Fund And Develop Drug Programs

Flagship Pioneering, a Cambridge firm that creates and funds biotech startups, said Tuesday that it struck a partnership with pharma giant Pfizer to jointly launch drug programs and bankroll new experimental medicines. Under the deal, the two firms will each invest $50 million in 10 drug programs, drawing on technology in the portfolios of the 40-plus startups backed by Flagship. Pfizer, the world’s largest drug company by 2022 revenue, will have the option to acquire each of the jointly funded programs. (Weisman, 7/18)

Reuters: Pfizer, Flagship Pioneering To Invest $100 Mln In Drug Discovery

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer (PFE.N) and venture firm Flagship Pioneering on Tuesday said they would invest $100 million together to develop up to 10 new potential drugs for areas including internal medicine, oncology, infectious diseases and immunology. Flagship, which has incubated biotech companies, most famously Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), and Pfizer will each invest $50 million. Flagship's drug discovery initiative Pioneering Medicines will lead the exploration process. (7/18)

In other industry news —

Reuters: US Judge Rejects $45 Mln Award To CareDx In Natera False Ads Case

A Delaware federal judge on Monday threw out a $45 million damages award for genetic testing company CareDx (CDNA.O) in a false-advertising case against rival Natera (NTRA.O). U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly said the jury award was unjustified because there was no evidence that Natera's allegedly misleading advertisements about its Prospera tests for kidney-transplant patients deceived customers. (Brittain, 7/18)

Reuters: Softbank-Backed Neumora's Depression Drug Cuts Symptoms In Mid-Stage Trial

Softbank-backed Neumora Therapeutics' experimental drug navacaprant has helped reduce symptoms of depression in patients with moderate-to-severe forms of the disorder in a mid-stage trial, the company said on Tuesday. Neumora, whose investors include SoftBank Vision Fund and Amgen (AMGN.O), said it would begin late-stage studies of the drug in some patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). (7/18)

The Wall Street Journal: Noom Picks New CEO As It Moves Into Market For Ozempic

The digital-health platform Noom is choosing a veteran technology executive to lead the company, as it looks to seize on surging interest in weight-loss treatments and wellness among consumers. (Cutter, 7/18)

Politico: University Hospital Is 'Functionally Obsolete,’ State Study Says

University Hospital is “functionally obsolete” and the state would need to pick up the tab for much of the hospital’s proposed $1.8 billion renovation, according to a report commissioned by the Economic Development Authority. (7/18)

Modern Healthcare: Encompass Health, University Of Maryland Launch Joint Venture

Encompass Health and the University of Maryland Medical System will own and operate an inpatient rehabilitation hospital through a joint venture announced Tuesday. Birmingham, Alabama-based Encompass Health has focused on building inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and pursuing joint ventures with health systems in recent years. This is the first venture between the two organizations. Financial terms were not disclosed. (Berryman, 7/18)

Modern Healthcare: Why Dialysis Is Slowly Moving Into The Home For Kidney Care

Efforts to move dialysis care into the home are gaining traction, three years after then-President Donald Trump set a goal of having 80% of newly diagnosed kidney failure patients receive transplants or home dialysis by 2025. Last year, 26.6% of Medicare beneficiaries with end-stage renal disease were receiving dialysis, compared with 13.3% in 2020, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Eastabrook, 7/18)

Philadelphia Inquirer: Nursing Master's Program At Penn Offers New Entry To The Profession

College graduates could soon learn nursing at the University of Pennsylvania without getting a second bachelor’s degree. The new master’s in professional nursing will train students who already have a bachelor’s degree in other fields and prepare them for the registered nurse licensing exam, or NCLEX. (Gutman, 7/18)

