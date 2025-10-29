Judge Bans White House From Firing Federal Workers During Shutdown

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston of San Francisco blocked the firings, stating that the labor unions would likely win their claims that the cuts were arbitrary and politically motivated.

AP: Judge Indefinitely Blocks Firings Of Government Workers During Shutdown

A federal judge in San Francisco on Tuesday indefinitely barred the Trump administration from firing federal employees during the government shutdown, saying that labor unions were likely to prevail on their claims that the cuts were arbitrary and politically motivated. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston granted a preliminary injunction that bars the firings while a lawsuit challenging them plays out. She had previously issued a temporary restraining order against the job cuts that was set to expire Wednesday. (Har, 10/28)

The Hill: Democrats Wobble As Pressure To End Shutdown Ramps Up

Senate Democrats are considering a Republican proposal to pay federal employees amid pressure to pass a "clean" continuing resolution. (Bolton, 10/29)

Axios: Fresh Republican Shutdown Divisions Erupt In Private Call

Republican dissent over House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) shutdown strategy spilled out on a private GOP call Tuesday afternoon, with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) adding himself to the growing list of lawmakers questioning whether they should still be home in their districts. (Santaliz and Solender, 10/28)

Modern Healthcare: Some Republicans Back ACA Subsidies. Their Districts Explain Why

Some rank-and-file congressional Republicans, especially those who anticipate challenging reelections next year, have broken with party leadership by calling for an extension of the enhanced health insurance exchange subsidies that expire at the end of the year. GOP leaders such as House Speaker Mike Johnson (La.) have shown no signs they will give in to Democratic demands that the subsidies be renewed as part of a deal to end the government shutdown that started Oct. 1. More than two dozen Republican lawmakers have publicly expressed support for some form of extension. (McAuliff, 10/28)

Axios: Scoop: Trump Admin Pushes Back On Rising Health Care Costs

The Trump administration is arguing there will be lower premiums and more health care plans for Affordable Care Act enrollees next year compared to before the pandemic, according to a memo sent to congressional offices on Tuesday, obtained by Axios. It's the first real rebuttal to Democratic warnings about skyrocketing premiums — a key driver of the now 28-day government shutdown. (Kight, 10/28)

New York Post: Fuming SNAP Recipients Threaten To Loot If Food Stamps Are Cut Nov. 1

SNAP recipients are taking to TikTok and threatening to loot grocery stores if their food stamp payments don’t go through on Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown. (Nesi, 10/28)

AL.com: Some Social Security Recipients Won’t Get A Payment In November: See Payment Schedule

Some Social Security recipients won’t get a payment in November. The issue has nothing to do with the ongoing government shutdown but rather a quirk in the calendar that pushes November’s payment back to October. Recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive two payments in October – the first on the traditional payment date of Oct. 1 and the second on the last day of the month, Oct. 31. The change is because Nov. 1 – the regular payment date – falls on a Saturday. When this happens, or the payment date is on a holiday, the Social Security Administration changes to issuing date to the closest weekday. (Gore, 10/28)

AP: Social Security Recipients Will Get A 2.8% Cost-Of-Living Boost In 2026

The Social Security Administration’s annual cost-of-living adjustment will go up by 2.8% in 2026, translating to an average increase of more than $56 for retirees every month, agency officials said Friday. The benefits increase for nearly 71 million Social Security recipients will go into effect beginning in January. And increased payments to nearly 7.5 million people receiving Supplemental Security Income will begin on Dec. 31. (Hussein, 10/24)

The 19th: Older Women Once Trusted Social Security. Now They Aren’t So Sure.

There are few constants in American politics, but one of them has been older Americans’ faith in Social Security. That might be changing for some, including older women, according to recent focus groups hosted by AARP. (Luterman, 10/28)

