Judge Bars Billions In Public Health Funding Cuts To States — For Now

The federal judge's ruling comes after $11 billion in funding was "abruptly and arbitrarily terminated," triggering 23 states and the District of Columbia to sue the HHS. Meanwhile, the administration threatened Brown and Harvard with funding freezes unless they comply with demands. Also, more than $125 million in LGBTQ+ health funding has been blocked.

CBS News: Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks $11 Billion In Trump Administration's Cuts To Public Health Funding

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Trump administration's move to cut over $11 billion in public health funding to states after 23 states and the District of Columbia sued to keep the funding intact. The coalition of states sued the Health and Human Services Department and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arguing that the money is used for many "urgent public health needs," including tracking diseases, funding access to vaccines and mental health and addiction services, and improving health infrastructures. (Rosen and Tin, 4/3)

More on the federal funding freeze and DEI —

CBS News: Trump Plans To Freeze $510 Million For Brown University

The Trump administration plans to freeze $510 million in federal grants to Brown University while it reviews the school's response to antisemitism and its efforts to eliminate diversity policies, the White House confirmed Thursday. Brown, however, said it was unaware of the funding freeze. (Jacobs and Cordes, 4/3)

Bloomberg: Harvard Told To End DEI And Ban Masks As Funding Threat Detailed

The Trump administration detailed a raft of changes it wants from Harvard University in a letter received by the school Thursday, days after threatening to end as much as $9 billion in federal funding for the school. The demands include nine items, including eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programs, a broad ban on masks, merit-based admissions and hiring that eliminates any preferences including based on race or national origin, law enforcement cooperation, as well as additional oversight for “biased programs that fuel antisemitism.” (Lorin, 4/3)

Stat: New Federal Dietary Guidelines Complicated By DEI Ban And MAHA

Food has been front and center in the Make America Healthy Again movement, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign to solve chronic disease in the United States. That’s why forthcoming federal guidance on nutrition could draw extra attention this time around, even as a massive reorganization of the nation’s health workforce unfolds. (Cooney, 4/4)

NBC News: Trump Administration Axes More Than $125M In LGBTQ Health Funding, Upending Research Field

The nation’s LGBTQ research field is collapsing. In recent weeks, academics who focus on improving the health of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans have been subjected to waves of grant cancellations from the National Institutes of Health. More than 270 grants totaling at least $125 million of unspent funds have been eliminated, though the true sum is likely much greater, researchers told NBC News. (Ryan and Bendix, 4/3)

In related news about transgender health —

AP: Transgender Student's Arrest For Violating Bathroom Law Is Thought To Be A First

A transgender college student declared “I am here to break the law” before entering a women’s restroom at the Florida State Capitol and being led out in handcuffs by police. Civil rights attorneys say the arrest of Marcy Rheintgen last month is the first they know of for violating transgender bathroom restrictions passed by numerous state legislatures across the country. (Schoenbaum, 4/3)

The Washington Post: A Trans Girl Was Banned From Her Track Team. Now She’s Competing With The Boys.

Eliza Munshi kneeled on her bedroom floor curling her lashes. She dabbed glitter into the corners of her eyes and debated whether to tie her hair into one French braid or two. She slipped on her green jersey and headed to her first track and field meet. At Falls Church High School, she waited for a practice throw in the discus event, taking her place in a line of boys. Runners passed by on the track. Coaches hovered nearby. Eliza was nervous, but in the way that any teen might be before their first competition in a new sport. (Elwood, 4/3)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription