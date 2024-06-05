Judge Rules CMS Miscalculated Medicare Star Rating for SCAN Health
SCAN Health Plan had sued CMS, saying regulators didn't properly calculate the insurer's Medicare Advantage rating. The decision could have industrywide implications, Modern Healthcare says.
Modern Healthcare:
SCAN Wins Medicare Advantage Star Ratings Lawsuit Against CMS
SCAN Health Plan has prevailed in a widely watched federal lawsuit brought last year against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that alleged regulators did not appropriately calculate the insurer's Medicare Advantage star rating. Judge Carl J. Nichols, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, on Monday sided with SCAN and wrote that regulators violated the Administrative Procedure Act when calculating the company’s star ratings scores last year. (Tepper, 6/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Ascension Cyberattack: EHRs Expected To Be Restored June 14
Ascension said Tuesday it expects to restore electronic health records by June 14, a little more than a month after the nonprofit system reported a cyberattack. Ascension has already restored health records in Florida and Alabama, plus the Austin market, according to a Tuesday news release. Clinicians will be able to access health records as before, the release said. (Hudson, 6/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Change Healthcare Data Breach May Prompt Lawsuit From AMA
The American Medical Association said it is considering filing a class action lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group and its Optum and Change Healthcare subsidiaries following the latter's data breach in February. The organization said Optum and Change Healthcare, which processed about 50% of all medical claims as of March, allegedly received unjust enrichment by continuing to collect premiums while the breach caused cash flow issues and care interruptions for many providers across the country. (DeSilva, 6/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Behavioral Health Needs Strain Nursing Homes, Hospital Discharges
Challenges providing care for nursing home patients with mental health and behavioral health issues are adding to discharge bottlenecks for hospitals, and the demand for such care has led some facilities to set up specialized units with additional staff just for those patients. Older adults are suffering from higher rates of mental health and behavioral health problems, which can complicate their recovery from surgery or illness. (Eastabrook, 6/4)
KFF Health News:
Health Worker For A Nonprofit? The New Ban On Noncompete Contracts May Not Help You
Many physicians and nurses are happy about the Federal Trade Commission’s new rule banning the use of noncompete agreements in employment contracts. But they are disappointed that it may not protect those who work for nonprofit hospitals and health care facilities, which provide most of the nation’s care and employ the largest number of medical professionals. (Meyer, 6/5)
KFF Health News:
End Of Pandemic Internet Subsidies Threatens A Health Care Lifeline For Rural America
Myrna Broncho realized just how necessary an internet connection can be after she broke her leg. In fall 2021, the 69-year-old climbed a ladder to the top of a shed in her pasture. The roof that protects her horses and cows needed to be fixed. So, drill in hand, she pushed down. That’s when she slipped. (Tribble, 6/5)