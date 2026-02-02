Kidney Disease-Heart Failure Link May Be Traced To A Tiny Toxin, Study Finds
Researchers have discovered that diseased kidneys secrete tiny particles that are harmful to the heart. Other public health news looks at heart disease among women, how to guard against hypothermia and frostbite, and a salmonella outbreak.
The Washington Post:
Scientists Finally May Know Why Kidney Patients Die Of Heart Disease
For years, scientists have been working to unravel the mystery of patients with failing kidneys dying from heart-related complications. Researchers now say they’ve uncovered a clue that explains why people with chronic kidney disease have such a high risk of heart failure — and it could have major implications for the diagnosis and treatment of the two common health conditions. A new study found that diseased kidneys released tiny particles that were toxic to the heart, according to findings published recently in the peer-reviewed journal Circulation. (Chiu, 2/1)
ABC News:
Heart Disease Remains The Top Threat Many Women Never See Coming
Many women may not realize their greatest health threat isn't cancer; it's heart disease. In 2023, heart disease led to one in five female deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the CDC also found that only 56% of women were aware of the risks. "It is the leading killer of women at all ages so, starting at the age of 18, more women will die of heart disease than breast cancer," Dr. C. Noel Bairey-Merz, a professor of cardiology and director of the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai, told ABC News. (Chhabra, 2/1)
AP:
How To Stay Safe When It's Cold And You Have No Power, According To Doctors
Freezing temperatures and long-term power outages can quickly create dangerous health situations. Even at seemingly routine winter temperatures, the cold can exhaust the body and overwork the heart over time. The indoor risk of hypothermia and frostbite are especially a concern in areas where the infrastructure isn’t built for wintry weather and people aren’t as used to it. Here are tips from emergency room doctors on how to stay safe. (Shastri, 1/30)
The Hill:
FDA Probes Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Superfood Supplements
Federal health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to two superfood supplements that has sickened 65 people across 28 states, including California. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday that the illnesses have been tied to products sold under the Live It Up and Why Not Natural brands. The supplements were sold on the companies’ websites as well as on Amazon, eBay and Walmart. (Palm, 1/31)