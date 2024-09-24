Lawsuit Accuses Epic Systems Of Monopolist Practices In EHR Market
In addition to seeking damages in its lawsuit, Particle Health wants Epic to discontinue its alleged anticompetitive practices in regards to patient data.
Stat:
Epic Systems Sued Over Dominance In EHR Software Market
The health data company Particle Health has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Epic Systems, alleging that the electronic health record vendor has used its control of patient data to thwart competition and undermine its business. (Ross, 9/23)
Becker's Hospital Review:
2 Hospitals Abruptly Close
Over the last 10 days, one acute-care hospital in Alabama suspended operations indefinitely, with another physician-owned hospital in California following suit. (Condon, 9/23)
Los Angeles Times:
Pharmacy Workers At CVS In Redlands To Hold Union Election
Dozens of employees at a CVS specialty pharmacy in Redlands filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board seeking to hold a union election. The decision last week to organize by 135 workers at the pharmacy that provides medications to patients with complex and chronic conditions is the largest such move in a broader campaign to unionize pharmacy workers across the U.S. by the Pharmacy Guild, a labor group that was launched in March. The Redlands CVS is also the first workplace in California to join the campaign. (Hussain, 9/23)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospital Readmission Penalties Stabilized In Fiscal 2025: CMS
Fewer hospitals will face high readmissions penalties in 2025 as rates of reimbursement cuts stabilize for providers. It is the third consecutive year in which the percentage of hospitals assessed penalties of 1% or more moderated, according to preliminary data released Friday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Penalties reduce the Medicare fee-for-service payments CMS makes to hospitals. (Devereaux, 9/23)
Texas Community Health News:
Edinburg Finally Gets A Children’s Hospital, But Access Issues Remain
Before the opening of Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Edinburg last May, if you lived in Starr County and had a child who needed to see a pediatric specialist, the visit would involve a 160-mile drive to the nearest pediatric hospital in Corpus Christi. That drive isn’t uncommon. According to researchers at Texas State University, before the new hospital opened more than 75% of Texas children lived at least an hour from the nearest facility offering emergency services or specialized care to children. (Kalinina, 9/24)
Axios:
Doctors Of Color More Likely To Serve Medicaid Patients
Doctors of color may be bearing a disproportionate burden caring for patients most in need, with Black and Latino physicians far likelier to accept Medicaid than their white peers, new research shows. (Reed, 9/24)
Houston Chronicle:
Baylor College Of Medicine Receives $51 Million For Cullen Tower
Ever since Baylor College of Medicine unveiled plans for the Lillie and Roy Cullen Tower in 2023, multimillion dollar gifts from pillars of Houston's philanthropic community have poured in. Now, the private medical school is just $1 million short of its $150 million goal for the project. Baylor announced a trio of charitable contributions on Monday including $25 million the Brown Foundation, $16 million from the DeBakey Medical Foundation and $10 million from the Sarofim Foundation. (Elliott, 9/23)