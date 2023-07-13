Lawsuit Quickly Challenges Iowa’s Strict New Abortion Ban
Abortion providers and the ACLU have already filed a lawsuit seeking to block Iowa's new six-week abortion ban after it was passed in a special session Tuesday. A hearing is scheduled for Friday, before the governor signs the bill. Meanwhile, data show most Americans support abortion access.
Abortion Providers Sue To Block Iowa’s New Abortion Ban
Abortion providers and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging Iowa’s just-passed bill that would ban most abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman Clinic and the ACLU of Iowa filed the challenge in district court less than 12 hours after the bill passed. (Weixel, 7/12)
Iowa Republicans Passed A Strict Abortion Bill Last Night. A Legal Challenge Was Filed By Morning
The challenge, brought by the ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic, requests that a district court temporarily put the soon-to-be law on hold as the courts assess its constitutionality. A hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon, according to court documents, just before the governor’s bill signing. (Fingerhut, 7/12)
Almost 3 In 4 In New Poll Support Abortion Access In First Six Weeks Of Pregnancy
Seventy-three percent of Americans believe that abortion should be legal six weeks into pregnancy, including 88 percent of Democrats and 56 percent of Republicans, according to the poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs. Americans were more divided when asked about whether abortion should be legal at 15 weeks and 24 weeks into the pregnancy, with 51 percent and 21 percent in support of it, respectively. (Sforza, 7/12)
Factbox: U.S. State Abortion Legislation To Watch In 2023
State legislatures are wrestling with how much to restrict or expand abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Here is a snapshot of pending and passed legislation seeking to restrict or protect access in 2023. (Borter and Bernstein, 7/12)
Cori Bush Fights To Maintain Access To Abortion Drug
The drug mifepristone, used in more than half of abortions nationwide and in nearly all medication abortions, has been deemed a safe and effective way to end pregnancies since 2000, when the FDA approved its use. However, the future of access to mifepristone now depends on the outcome of pending court cases, including a case before a New Orleans federal court of appeals. Attorneys expect a ruling from the judges in the coming weeks or months. (Woodbury, 7/12)