Leaked MAHA Report Largely Dodges Policy Proposals, Seeks More Studies
Stat unpacks key parts of the “Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy," which mentions “addressing vaccine injuries.” It stops short of tackling HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s priorities (such as banning prescription drug marketing), hardly mentions ultraprocessed foods, and softens his tone on pesticides. Plus, Kennedy rules out another run for president.
Stat:
Draft MAHA Report: RFK Jr. Tiptoes Around Pesticides, Food Lobby
A much-awaited game plan for how the Trump administration will make Americans healthier largely steers clear of policy recommendations, instead calling for more research on nutrition, agricultural chemicals, and “potential benefits of select high-quality supplements,” among other topics. (Cueto, Todd, Cooney, Broderick and Oza, 8/15)
On the CDC shooting and RFK Jr. —
KFF Health News:
CDC Staff Tell Journalist They Felt Targeted Even Before Atlanta Campus Shooting
Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees’ reaction to a deadly shooting at the agency’s Atlanta office on CBS News 24/7’s “The Daily Report” on Aug. 11. KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed how President Donald Trump’s recent megabill is unlikely to insulate Medicaid expansion holdout states from health cuts on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Aug. 8. (8/16)
The Hill:
HHS Secretary Kennedy Rules Out 2028 Presidential Bid
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Friday he is not running for president in 2028, denying speculation amid attacks from right-wing activist Laura Loomer. “Let me be clear: I am not running for president in 2028. My loyalty is to President Trump and the mission we’ve started,” Kennedy said in a post on the social platform X. (Weixel, 8/15)