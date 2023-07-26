Less Antibiotics Needed For Treating Sinusitis; New Drug Delivery System Enhances Ectopic Pregnancy Treatment
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
CIDRAP:
Trial Suggests Bacterial Test Could Reduce Antibiotics In Kids With Sinusitis
The results of a randomized clinical trial suggests testing children who present with symptoms of acute sinusitis for three specific nasal bacterial pathogens may be a strategy for reducing unnecessary antibiotic use. (Dall, 7/25)
ScienceDaily:
New Drug Delivery System Shows Promise In Treatment Of Life-Threatening Pregnancy Condition
Researchers have developed a drug delivery system that shows promise for greatly enhancing the efficacy of the medicine given to women with the life-threatening condition of ectopic pregnancy. (Oregon State University, 7/24)
FiercePharma:
Tarsus' Xdemvy Scores FDA Nod For Common Eyelid Disease
Patients with the eyelid disease Demodex blepharitis can now see a cure in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Xdemvy, the first FDA-approved treatment for an ailment that affects some 25 million Americans. (Becker, 7/25)
CIDRAP:
COVID Deaths Fell 84% In UK Cancer Patients After Vaccine Rollout
SARS-CoV-2 deaths in UK cancer patients dropped 84% after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, estimates a University of Birmingham-led team today in Scientific Reports. (Van Beusekom, 7/25)