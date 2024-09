Listen To Our ‘Silence In Sikeston’ Podcast, Available Starting Today

“Silence in Sikeston” explores what it means to live with racism and violence, then charts the toll on health — from hives and high blood pressure to struggles with mental health. The deaths of two Black men killed nearly 80 years apart in the same Missouri community anchor a conversation about the public health consequences of systemic bias. "Silence in Sikeston" is the podcast about finding the words to say the things that go unsaid.

→ Today, you can listen to Episode 1: “Racism Can Make You Sick” The 1942 lynching of Cleo Wright in Sikeston, Missouri, and conversations with one of the few remaining witnesses launch a discussion about the health consequences of racism and violence in the United States. Host Cara Anthony speaks with history scholar Eddie R. Cole and racial equity scholar Keisha Bentley-Edwards about the physical, mental, and emotional burdens on Sikeston residents and all Black Americans.

→ Click here for more details on the multimedia project from KFF Health News, Retro Report, and GBH's WORLD.

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription