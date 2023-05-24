Long Covid Research May Help In The Fight Against Chronic Fatigue
Meanwhile, a new U.S. study shows pre-infection covid shots are linked to lower odds of developing persistent symptoms. Bloomberg also reminds us that covid is still killing one person every four minutes. Also in the news: high blood pressure in Black Americans; and missing covid aid at the VA.
Boston Globe:
Long Covid Could Transform Research On Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Veronica Dane had always been active, from playing soccer as a kid to working a demanding job as a critical care nurse. Until, one day, she just couldn’t do it anymore. She started eliminating activities and duties, whittling away the things that had once brought joy and a steady income but were now, instead, bringing unbearable physical pain. Even at home, she had to wear noise-canceling headphones to muffle the sound of her kids playing downstairs. (Gokee, 5/23)
CIDRAP:
Pre-Infection COVID Vaccination Linked To Lower Odds Of Lingering Symptoms
A US study published yesterday in Nature Communications suggests that pre-infection COVID-19 vaccination was tied to a lower likelihood of persistent symptoms 45 days after infection. ... A subanalysis didn't reveal robust evidence that the protective effect depends on the time from vaccination to COVID-19 infection. (Van Beusekom, 5/23)
More on the covid-19 pandemic —
Bloomberg:
Covid Kills One Every 4 Minutes As Vaccine Rates Fall, Despite End Of Emergency
After more than three years, the global Covid emergency is officially over. Yet it’s still killing at least one person every four minutes and questions on how to deal with the virus remain unanswered, putting vulnerable people and under-vaccinated countries at risk. (Fay Cortez, 5/23)
AP:
High Blood Pressure Plagues Many Black Americans. Combined With COVID, It's Catastrophic
In a nation plagued by high blood pressure, Black people are more likely to suffer from it — and so, in the time of COVID-19, they are more likely than white people to die. It’s a stark reality. And it has played out in thousands of Black households that have lost mothers and fathers over the past three years, a distinct calamity within the many tragedies of the pandemic. (Stafford, 5/23)
Military.com:
VA Can't Account For $187 Million In Emergency COVID-19 Funding
The Department of Veterans Affairs can’t account for at least $187 million in supplementary COVID-19 funding spread across more than 10,000 transactions related to the pandemic, according to a House oversight committee. Congress and the VA are at odds over the department's handling of nearly $37 billion in additional funding it received to address the COVID-19 pandemic, with House Veterans Affairs Committee leaders on both sides of the aisle critical of its failure to account for every dime. (Kime, 5/23)