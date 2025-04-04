Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on autism, miscarriage, gun violence, ALS, and more.
CNN:
Why Autism Isn’t Diagnosed In Girls And Women
Researchers historically have viewed autism as a distinctly “male” neurotype. But why? Is it because they only paid attention to symptoms in boys, and girls haven’t been screened properly? Boys are 10 times more likely than girls to be referred for autism assessments, a 2020 review showed, and a 2023 study suggests that up to 80% of girls and women may receive a diagnosis of social anxiety, eating disorder or borderline personality disorder before being accurately diagnosed as autistic. (Villano, 4/2)
The Marshall Project:
Miscarriages Illegal? These States Investigated Them As Crimes
A recent arrest in Georgia highlights the criminal suspicion that surrounds pregnancy loss in several states, experts say. (Aspinwall, 4/2)
The Marshall Project:
Why Some Doctors Are Pushing To End Routine Drug Testing During Childbirth
Hospitals routinely report parents to child welfare authorities based on error-prone drug tests. Some hospitals are changing policy as a result. (Walter, 4/2)
The New York Times:
Overlooked No More: Katharine McCormick, Force Behind The Birth Control Pill
Katharine Dexter McCormick, who was born to a life of wealth, which she compounded through marriage, could have sat back and simply enjoyed the many advantages that flowed her way. Instead, she put her considerable fortune — matched by her considerable willfulness — into making life better for women. An activist, philanthropist and benefactor, McCormick used her wealth strategically, most notably to underwrite the basic research that led to the development of the birth control pill in the late 1950s. (Seelye, 4/3)
The Washington Post:
In Banning ‘Glock Switches,’ Red And Blue States Find Common Ground On Gun Law
Alabama and Illinois share little in common politically — especially when it comes to guns. But both are among the growing number of states bridging the partisan divide to ban “Glock switches,” a cheap, tiny device that gives a pistol the fully automatic capabilities of a machine gun. Last month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed a bill making hers the 25th state to outlaw the conversion devices, sometimes called auto-sears. New Mexico’s governor signed a similar ban in an omnibus health and safety bill in February, while New Jersey could become the 26th state (plus Washington, D.C.) after passing a ban through its general assembly last week. (Bellware, 4/3)
The Boston Globe:
Alice Cook Won’t Let ALS Stop Her From Running The Boston Marathon
Alice Cook knows big challenges. As a US Olympic figure skater, her drive and dedication landed her in Innsbruck, Austria, skating in the pairs competition at the 1976 Games. Nine years later, at age 30, she became Boston’s first full-time female reporter in the male-dominated world of local television sports — a position that made her a familiar face on WBZ, embraced by viewers and athletes for 25 years. Now faced with her most daunting challenge, Cook has her athlete’s eye fixed on running the Boston Marathon. It will be her second time running the race since being diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in December 2023. (Dupont, 4/3)