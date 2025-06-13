Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on malaria, abortion, smoking, pesticides, aging, and more.
Chicago Tribune:
Paper Reveals Experience Of Black Prisoners In Stateville Prison Malaria Experiments
Much has been said and written over the years about controversial malaria research conducted on inmates at Illinois’ Stateville Penitentiary starting in the 1940s. But at least one part of that story has been largely ignored until now: the role of Black prisoners in that research, which helped lead to the modern practice of using genetic testing to understand how individual patients will react to certain medications, according to the authors of a newly published paper out of the University of Utah. (Schencker, 6/11)
Iowa Public Radio:
The Historic Roots Of Health Disparities In Women And Men
American physicians’ understanding of health was based around the male body, while diagnoses for mental health disorders were based around symptoms experienced by women — a history that still haunts health care today. (Dunlap, Troutman and Nebbe, 6/10)
The New York Times:
A Day With One Abortion Pill Prescriber
The young woman’s voice trembled over the phone. Sitting in her car in Alabama, where abortion is almost totally banned, the 26-year-old mother of two was grappling with an unintended pregnancy. “I’m like ‘How in the world?’” she said, stifling a sob. “I already have two children, and I cannot. I can’t. I just can’t go through with it.” She wanted an abortion, she said, but was afraid of getting caught and didn’t know what to expect from the process. (Belluck, 6/9)
The New York Times:
From ‘The Materialists’ To ‘The Bear,’ Pop Culture Takes Up Smoking Again
From movies and TV shows to music, the habit is no longer taboo. It’s even being celebrated for the way it makes characters look cool or powerful. (Zuckerman, 6/11)
The Washington Post:
Love, Cancer And Pregnancy
Tanner and Shay found themselves facing an unbearable duality: Preparing for their daughter’s arrival and bracing for her father’s death. (Cha, Cornejo, Chikwendiu, Keating and Wall, 6/12)
The New York Times:
A Killer Within Easy Reach
Pesticides are a leading means of suicide. The tiny nation of Suriname is working to restrict access to one of the most common and dangerous ones. (Alcorn, 6/10)
The New York Times:
‘They Come at You’: The Grandmothers Playing Rough at a Kids’ Sport
The Ah Ma Flippa Ball team (ah ma means grandmother) is one example of how Singapore is encouraging its growing population of seniors to stay active. As Singapore has prospered, life expectancy here has soared to 84 and now nearly a fifth of the population is over 65. (Wee, 6/13)