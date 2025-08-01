Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed

Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on parenting, mental health, nutrition and fitness, the screwworm, and more.

The New York Times: How Parenting Changed After Etan Patz

Did the shocking disappearance of a 6-year-old in 1979 forever alter how Americans raised children? Or were there other reasons for parents to be anxious? (Maag, 7/28)

The Wall Street Journal: ‘Combat Cocktail’: How America Overmedicates Veterans

To treat PTSD, the Department of Veterans Affairs put hundreds of thousands of patients on multiple streams of powerful medications despite suicide risk. (Ramachandran and McKay, 7/31)

The New York Times: Why Women Are Weary of the Emotional Labor of ‘Mankeeping’

As male social circles shrink, female partners say they have to meet more social and emotional needs. (Pearson, 7/28)

The Washington Post: How Botox Became Just Another Mainstream Middle-Class Beauty Routine

The rise of Botox as a casual beauty treatment has led to increased accessibility and a shift in societal attitudes towards cosmetic procedures. (Bergstein, 7/29)

The New York Times: Pumping Iron Is Their Secret To Aging Well

Greysteel, a gym outside Detroit, teaches barbell lifting for older people. Some are well into their 80s and 90s. (Cohen, 7/26)

The New York Times: ‘Japanese Walking’ Is a Fitness Trend Worth Trying

A method nicknamed “Japanese walking” on social media — also known as interval walking training, or I.W.T. — seems to offer greater advantages than a simple stroll, or even than walking at a moderate pace for 8,000 or more steps a day. (Friedman, 7/31)

NBC News: A Texas Candy Company Switched To Natural Dyes — But It Wasn't Easy

The Atkinson Candy Co. prides itself on the distinctive taste of its Chick-O-Stick, a sweet, salty confection made from peanut butter and toasted coconut, with a crunchy outer shell. The first thing you notice about the Chick-O-Stick, though, is the color — a reddish orange that took years of trial and error to replicate when the company switched to natural food dyes. (Khimm, 7/27)

The New York Times: Avian Flu Wiped Out Poultry. Now The Screwworm Is Coming For Beef.

The parasitic fly that attacks warm-blooded animals was eliminated from the United States in the 1960s, but it’s creeping toward the Texas-Mexico border. (Salhotra, 7/28)

