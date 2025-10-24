Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on nursing careers, baldness, pain management, PMDD, ivermectin, and a pioneering FDA medical officer.
The New York Times:
Some N.F.L. Players Are Finding Second Careers As Nurses
A handful of pro players are choosing scrubs after leaving the football field. (Dunn, 10/19)
AP:
Women Are Embracing A Bald Head As The Ultimate Style And Power Move
More women are defying traditional beauty standards and finding empowerment by going without hair on their heads. (Bussewitz, 10/20)
AP:
How Listening To Music May Help Ease Pain From Surgery Or Illness
Hospitals and doctors' offices are inviting singers and musicians to help patients manage their pain, as music's ability to reduce pain is gaining attention. (Larson, 10/18)
Undark:
A Struggle To Find Adequate Care For PMDD
Millions of women have pre-menstrual dysphoric disorder, or PMDD. But diagnoses and treatments vary considerably. (Klotz, 10/22)
The Washington Post:
How A Joe Rogan-Mel Gibson Podcast Inspired Florida’s Cancer Research Focus
Following a Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson podcast, Florida wants to study whether ivermectin could work against cancer. There is not yet evidence it would. (Weber, 10/21)
The 19th:
Her Refusal To Approve A Dangerous Drug Changed Medical History
As federal workers face mass layoffs and a government shutdown, Dr. Frances Oldham Kelsey's story is a reminder of what public servants can do when they stand their ground. (Rodriguez, 10/22)