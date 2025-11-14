Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on vaccines, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, PTSD, and more.
The Washington Post:
This Enchanting Hut Was The World’s First Vaccine Clinic. Now It Needs Saving.
Visitors to Jenner’s Hut could be forgiven for believing they’d stepped into a J.R.R. Tolkien novel. This tiny garden shed is tucked away on a quiet path winding through a rewilded English garden, decorated with folksy bark carvings and topped by thick thatch. It belonged to Edward Jenner, an 18th-century doctor who pioneered the world’s first vaccine — and transformed this hut into the world’s first vaccination clinic. (Sands, 11/12)
The New York Times:
The Young Women Grappling With An ‘Old Man’s Disease’
Diagnosed with A.L.S., they traded stories, drank tequila and made grim jokes at a unique annual gathering on Cape Cod. (Rabin, 11/11)
Military.com:
Man's Best Friend: How Dogs Have Helped Veterans With PTSD, Disabilities For 50 Years
Daryl Sager, a U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force veteran, has had his service dog for five years and said it's been like "magic." (Mordowanac, 11/11)
The Washington Post:
AI-Designed Viruses Raise Fears Over Creating Life
A research team at Stanford University has harnessed the power of AI to design phages, raising questions about the future of biotechnology and its applications. (Johnson, 11/11)
The New York Times:
At The Cybathlon, May The Best Brain-Computer Interface Win
Every four years at the Cybathlon, teams of researchers and technology “pilots” compete to see whose brain-computer interface holds the most promise. (Whang, 11/12)
AP:
WWII Nurses Who Dodged Bullets And Saved Lives Deserve Congressional Honor, Lawmakers Say
At age 106, Alice Darrow can clearly recall her days as a nurse during World War II. Darrow sat with patients, even after-hours. One of them had arrived at her hospital on California’s Mare Island with a bullet lodged in his heart. He was not expected to survive surgery, yet he would change her life. (Har, 11/11)