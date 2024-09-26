Lower Opioid Overdose Rate Noted Among Diabetic Semaglutide Users
Although the new findings are "unclear," researchers are curious to see if appetite suppressants could be used for addiction treatment. A separate study found that fentanyl users trying to kick the habit benefited from taking higher doses of buprenorphine, a medication to reduce side effects.
Stat:
Ozempic Linked To Lower Opioid Overdose Rate, Study Shows
People taking semaglutide medications like Ozempic for diabetes may be at reduced risk of drug overdose, according to new research. Prescriptions for semaglutide, which includes Ozempic and Rybelsus, were linked to lower overdose rates among patients with type 2 diabetes who were also diagnosed with opioid use disorder, according to a paper published Wednesday. (Facher, 9/25)
Stat:
Higher Buprenorphine Dose Safe For People With Fentanyl Addiction: Study
Patients who received higher doses of buprenorphine, a common medication used to alleviate opioid withdrawal and cravings, were less likely to be hospitalized and less likely to discontinue treatment, according to a new study. (Facher, 9/26)
The Boston Globe:
Woonsocket RI Non-Fatal Overdose Rate Prompts Health Advisory
The rate of non-fatal opioid overdoses in Woonsocket has jumped to more than twice Rhode Island’s statewide average, as powerful substances such as fentanyl and xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer, continue to pervade the illicit drug market, public health officials say. The alarming rate prompted the Rhode Island Department of Health to issue a public health advisory Tuesday evening. (Gavin, 9/25)
AP:
West Virginia's New Drug Czar Was Once Addicted To Opioids Himself
West Virginia’s new drug czar has a very personal reason for wanting to end the state’s opioid crisis: He was once addicted to prescription painkillers himself. Dr. Stephen Loyd, who has been treating patients with substance use disorder since he got sober two decades ago, says combating opioid addiction in the state with the highest rate of overdose deaths isn’t just his job. It’s an integral part of his healing. (Willingham, 9/26)
Also —
The New York Times:
What To Know About Galaxy Gas, The Latest Name In Nitrous Oxide Misuse
Galaxy Gas, a vendor in Georgia, sells canisters of nitrous oxide that it says are meant to turn liquid cream into foam for beverages and desserts. But videos of young people inhaling the gas from colorful canisters — some of them advertising flavors like vanilla cupcake and strawberry cream — have gained traction on TikTok, YouTube and X in videos with millions of views. The visibility of the products on social media, where the name “Galaxy Gas” has taken off as a shorthand for nitrous canisters generally, has prompted a fresh wave of concern about the dangers of the gas and its appeal to young people. (Holtermann, 9/25)