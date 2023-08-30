Major Antibiotic Overprescribing For Children Reported
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
CIDRAP:
Study: Children's Health System Wasted $230,000 Worth Of Antibiotics In 2 Years
A pediatric hospital system wasted 58,607 antibiotic doses worth more than $230,000, including drugs in limited US supply, in 2 years, finds a study today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. (Van Beusekom, 8/29)
ScienceDaily:
Molecule Reduces Inflammation In Alzheimer's Models
A potential new Alzheimer's drug represses the harmful inflammatory response of the brain's immune cells, reducing disease pathology, preserving neurons and improving cognition in preclinical tests. (Picower Institute at MIT, 8/29)
CIDRAP:
CEPI Announces New Funding For 'Disease X' Vaccine
The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the University of Oxford have committed $80 million to the development of a vaccine targeting "Disease X," or unknown pathogens with the potential to cause pandemics. (Soucheray, 8/29)