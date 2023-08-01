Marijuana Addiction Often Met With Skepticism; Doctors Discourage Vaping

The Washington Post shines a spotlight on how marijuana addiction is sometimes met with "derision," amid unclear science over benefits, harms. Meanwhile, ABC News says doctors are discouraging vaping as data mounts over health impacts, even when used as an anti-smoking tool.

The Washington Post: Marijuana Addiction Is Real. Those Struggling Often Face Skepticism

But as legal recreational sales have expanded — Maryland in July became the latest state to permit sale of marijuana products for recreational use — the suggestion that marijuana is addictive has often met with derision, especially because science isn’t always clear on the benefits and harms. There can be reluctance to seek treatment. (Ovalle and Nirappil, 7/31)

ABC News: Doctors Increasingly Discourage Vaping Amid Mounting Health Concerns

Doctors are increasingly discouraging people from using e-cigarettes given the mounting evidence about the significant negative health impact of vaping-- even as a smoking cessation tool. For current smokers, "there are other very powerful, safe and FDA approved interventions," Dr. Petros Levounis, the President of the American Psychiatric Association and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said. (Oje, 7/31)

NBC News: $11 Million Awarded To Family Of Woman Who Died After Taking Kratom, An Opioid-Like Herb

The family of a woman who died after taking kratom, an herb with opioid-like effects, was awarded $11 million last week in a wrongful death lawsuit against a company that sold the substance. Krystal Talavera, a 39-year-old mother of four who lived in Florida, collapsed in her kitchen while preparing breakfast for her family in June 2021. By her side was an open package of kratom with a handwritten “Space Dust” label. (Bendix,7/31)

The New York Times: Scenes From A City That Only Hands Out Tickets For Using Fentanyl

For the past two and a half years, Oregon has been trying an unusual experiment to stem soaring rates of addiction and overdose deaths. People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs for “personal use,” including fentanyl and methamphetamine, are fined just $100 — a sanction that can be waived if they participate in a drug screening and health assessment. The aim is to reserve prosecutions for large-scale dealers and address addiction primarily as a public health emergency. (Gale and Hoffman, 7/31)

Stateline: In A Summer Marked By Extreme Heat, Some Suggest It Is Time For A National Cooling Standard

Heat, humidity and the quest for air conditioning are a part of every summer. But Ashley Ward believes this summer is a wake-up call for many Americans. Ward directs the Heat Policy Innovation Hub at Duke University’s Nicholas Institute for Energy, Environment & Sustainability. Her work focuses on the health impacts of climate extremes and community resilience. “We’re not talking about a heat wave anymore,” Ward said in a media briefing last week. “We’re talking about a season. We’re talking about a marker of a shift in our heat regime that we need to pay attention to.” (Henkel, 7/31)

Fox News: Lead And Other Metal Contaminants Increase Heart Disease Risk, AHA Warns: ‘We Need To Do Better’

There are a total of 9.2 million lead pipes across the country, with an estimated 1.16 million of them located in Florida, according to a recent report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These pipes potentially deliver contaminated drinking water to millions of households, the EPA said. While the adverse health effects of lead exposure are well-known, many physicians aren’t aware of the link between heavy metal contaminants and cardiovascular issues. (Rudy, 7/31)

KFF Health News: Black Women Weigh Emerging Risks Of ‘Creamy Crack’ Hair Straighteners

Deanna Denham Hughes was stunned when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last year. She was only 32. She had no family history of cancer, and tests found no genetic link. Hughes wondered why she, an otherwise healthy Black mother of two, would develop a malignancy known as a “silent killer.” After emergency surgery to remove the mass, along with her ovaries, uterus, fallopian tubes, and appendix, Hughes said, she saw an Instagram post in which a woman with uterine cancer linked her condition to chemical hair straighteners. “I almost fell over,” she said from her home in Smyrna, Georgia. (Cohen, 8/1)

