Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board Eyes Price Caps
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
ABC News:
Maryland's Drug Affordability Board Is A Step Closer To Setting Prescription Caps
A Maryland drug affordability board can move forward with a plan to cap how much the state and local governments pay for certain high-cost prescription drugs after it was given the green light by a state House Committee. The Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board -- which drafted the Upper Payment Limit Action Plan -- presented before the Legislative Policy Committee on Tuesday morning, saying caps will help increase affordability and increase access. (Kekatos, 10/22)
Colorado Sun:
Coloradans Can Now Compare Hospital Prices For Specific Procedures
If you have a medical procedure on the horizon in Colorado, there’s a new way to shop around for the best price. Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday announced a new website — ColoradoHospitalPrices.com — where people can look up various procedures performed at a hospital and see a list of prices based on insurance carrier. (Ingold, 10/23)
CBS News:
Medicare Drug Plans Are Getting Better Next Year. Some Will Also Cost More.
When Pam McClure learned she'd save nearly $4,000 on her prescription drugs next year, she said, "it sounded too good to be true." She and her husband are both retired and live on a "very strict" budget in central North Dakota. (Jaffe, 10/21)
Fortune:
Medicare Prescription Payment Plan: Who Should And Shouldn’t Sign Up
There’s one question people over 65 will need to answer for the first time during Medicare Open Enrollment (Oct. 15 to Dec. 7): Should I sign up for the optional, new, and little-known Medicare Prescription Payment Plan for 2025? Like so many things about Medicare, making the decision is not simple. (Eisenberg, 10/14)
CBS News:
What To Know About Prescription Cost-Saving Programs Like GoodRx
Rising prescription drug prices can be tough to swallow, but apps and websites can help lower your pharmacy bill. Shayne Chamberlin's monthly prescription went from $210 to $37. She credits GoodRx. (Mitchell, 10/15)