Medicaid Officials Put Pressure On States To Auto-Enroll Recipients
A coverage cliff is looming, but many people likely won't reapply for coverage because state Medicaid agencies have lost track of their addresses. “If you can ... match up against IRS or other data, you don’t even need to send them a form,” says Medicaid chief Daniel Tsai.
Stat:
Federal Medicaid Officials Cajole States To Auto-Enroll Beneficiaries
Federal Medicaid officials are working unusually closely with states to avoid enrollment glitches and remove excuses states might have for not doing their job once the pandemic-era requirement to maintain Medicaid enrollment ends. “We meet every week with 300 of our best state friends Friday afternoons,” Medicaid head Daniel Tsai said Thursday. “There are countless meetings, one on one, with states right now negotiating, working through individual issues.” (Wilkerson, 3/16)
The Nevada Independent:
Lawmakers Unveil Plan To Offer Medicaid Regardless Of Citizenship Status
State Sen. Fabian Doñate (D-Las Vegas) announced more details on Thursday about his plan to expand Medicaid coverage to all Nevadans regardless of citizenship status. Doñate initially pitched the concept of expanding Medicaid to people who are undocumented last month during a press conference held by the Latino Legislative Caucus. But this week, Doñate outlined the goals of a far-reaching measure he called the “Nevada Health Opportunities, Planning, and Expansion (HOPE) Act.” He said it would “build equity,” reduce costs and improve the state’s health care infrastructure by expanding access to care and investing in technology and jobs. (Calderon and Mueller, 3/16)
The Boston Globe:
Up To 30,000 People Could Lose Medicaid Coverage, R.I. Health Officials Say
State health officials estimate that approximately 25,000 to 30,000 Rhode Islanders will lose their health insurance coverage during Medicaid eligibility checks, which is being mandated by the federal government and will begin April 1. (Gagosz, 3/16)
In news about drug use —
AP:
Kentucky Senate Passes Bill To Legalize Medical Marijuana
The Kentucky Senate voted Thursday to legalize medical marijuana in the state, delivering a breakthrough endorsement after years of resisting access to cannabis for people suffering from a series of debilitating illnesses. The measure was passed by the Senate on a 26-11 vote, sending it the House, which has supported medical cannabis measures in the past. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers. (Schreiner, 3/17)
NBC News:
After A Wave Of Teen Fentanyl Overdoses, A Texas Community Grapples With Shock And Anger At The Epidemic's Toll
The night before Jose Alberto Perez overdosed on fentanyl, the 14-year-old pleaded with his mother not to take him to the hospital because “he was not a drug addict.” “His lips were ash white. His pupils were popping out,” the boy’s mother, Lilia Astudillo, said. But she yielded to his wishes, despite his obvious distress. (Samee Ali and Silva, 3/16)
The Washington Post:
Narcan Over-The-Counter Cost May Be Too High To Curb Drug Deaths, Experts Say
Before month’s end, federal regulators are poised to allow over-the-counter sale of a nasal spray that reverses the potentially lethal effects of an opioid overdose. ... “It’s a step in the right direction but I don’t think it’s enough,” said Colin Miller, a co-founder of the Twin City Harm Reduction Collective, which hands out sterile needles and anti-overdose medicines to drug users in Winston-Salem, N.C. “No drug user is going into a pharmacy and paying $47 a kit.” (Ovalle, 3/16)