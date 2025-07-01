Men’s Mental Health Affected By Financial, Societal Pressures: Report

The continuance of defining manhood as being a provider, especially amidst financial uncertainties, means men are 16.3 times more likely to contemplate suicide, researchers have found.

The 19th: What’s Hurting American Men? New Report Points To Financial Pressure And Isolation

The alarm over men has intensified in recent years: They’re in crisis — disconnected, dejected and drawn to manosphere influencers peddling antifeminist and far-right ideologies. “The State of American Men 2025,” a new report published this month by Equimundo: Center for Masculinities and Social Justice, underscores how societal pressures, particularly the expectation to be a “provider,” are taking a heavy toll. It reveals that men are suffering primarily because of what they lack — meaningful relationships, economic stability and healthy gender norms. (Nittle, 6/30)

In other mental health news —

The Washington Post: Young People Show Addictive Behavior With Phones, Social Media, Video Games

Nearly half of young people in a recent study displayed strongly addictive use of mobile phones, a trend that the study results suggest raised the risk of suicidal behaviors. Researchers looked at data from surveys of almost 4,300 children from 2016 through 2022. The children were ages 9 to 10 at the start and were contacted four times over a six-year period. The surveys included questions about mobile phones, video games and social media and assessed the children for compulsive use, difficulty disengaging and distress felt when not using the various items. (McMahan and Docter-Loeb, 6/30)

MedPage Today: What The Brains Of Centenarians Reveal

Most people who survived to age 100 and beyond had amyloid-beta accumulation and, when present, it was tied to cognitive performance, an autopsy study showed. In a study of 95 centenarians, more than half (56%) had a low amyloid load and 9% had no amyloid load, according to Henne Holstege, PhD, of Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and colleagues. One-third of centenarians (35%) had a high amyloid load comparable to Alzheimer's disease, the investigators reported in JAMA Neurology. (George, 6/30)

More health and wellness news —

The Hill: Gut Microbes Can Absorb And Excrete Forever Chemicals: Study

Certain types of microbes found in the human gut can absorb toxic “forever chemicals” from their surroundings, a new study has found. When scientists introduced the microbes into the guts of mice to “humanize” their microbiome, they found that the bacteria rapidly accumulated the compounds consumed by the mice. (Udasin, 7/1)

The New York Times: A Common Assumption About Aging May Be Wrong, Study Suggests

A new analysis of data gathered from a small Indigenous population in the Bolivian Amazon suggests some of our basic assumptions about the biological process of aging might be wrong. Inflammation is a natural immune response that protects the body from injury or infection. Scientists have long believed that long-term, low-grade inflammation — also known as “inflammaging” — is a universal hallmark of getting older. But this new data raises the question of whether inflammation is directly linked to aging at all, or if it’s linked to a person’s lifestyle or environment instead. (Ravindranath, 6/30)

Bloomberg: Moderna’s Flu Vaccine Hits Goal, Paving Way For Combo Shot

Moderna Inc. said its experimental flu shot met its goal in a late-stage trial, clearing the path for its broader strategy of selling combination vaccines. The shot’s efficacy was 27% higher than a licensed influenza vaccine in adults 50 years and older, the company said in a statement Monday. The trial enrolled more than 40,000 adults across 11 countries. (Smith, 6/30)

Miami Herald: Recall: Acid Reflux Tablet Bottles Can Have A Different Drug

One lot of reflux medicine got recalled when fluid retention tablets were discovered in the medicine bottles. Teva Pharmaceuticals pulled lot No. 5420094 of 10 mg Metoclopramide tablets in 100-count bottles after “a single 20 mg Torsemide tablet that does not belong was discovered in each of three individual sealed bottles of 10 mg Metoclopramide tablets.” (Neal, 6/30)

The 19th: Jane Fonda, Actors Demand Answers From Amazon On Pregnant Workers

A group of Hollywood actors is calling on Amazon to respond to allegations from pregnant workers that the company is failing to offer them accommodations in their warehouses, leading to severe health complications and even miscarriages. (Carrazana, 6/30)

